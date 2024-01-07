Chavittu nadakam, a ‘foot-stomping’ success

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chavittu nadakam, a popular Latin Christian dance form believed to have its origins in the 16th century in Gothuruth, Kochi, still attracts audiences due to its energy and rhythmic style, which is a blend of dance, music and acting that mostly tells the story of famous royal battles.

Kalolsavams have played a key role in popularising the performance art, which at the 62nd edition, in Kollam, is being played out at Sopanam auditorium.

On Saturday, I bumped into a veteran artist helping students prepare for competition in the high school category. Raju Asan has been training Kalolsavam participants for 14 years. The 53-year-old, who also hails from Gothuruth, has chavittu nadakam in his blood. His father, Natarajan, was a stalwart in the field who performed for former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959.

Raju, a veteran chavittu nadakam artist,

applying make-up on the face of a

participant before the competition

“I started learning the dance form at the age of six. My father was my trainer. Despite all these years of experience, I am still learning its various nuances. Introduced by the Portuguese, chavittu nadakam was popularised by Tamilian artiste Chinnan Thampi Annavi. It has become synonymous with Kochi and the fisherfolk community. It is a glamour item at Kalolsavams, and I have had many teams approaching me for training. I started teaching the art form 14 years ago.

“There has been no looking back. I have students from Kasaragod to Pathanamthitta. It takes at least five to six months to train a group for the arts festival,” Asan tells TNIE.

This year, 12 teams trained by him are performing in the high and higher secondary school categories. His trainees are not limited to students preparing for arts festivals, and includes anyone passionate about the dance form.

Asan also helps all his wards with makeup. “This gives me total satisfaction. I have no inhibitions; applying makeup is also an art form,” he says. Even as Asan prepares a participant, a team from a government school in Panur, Kannur, which was also trained by him, was performing.

“Nowadays, people want action. So most of the chavittu nadakam storylines have to do with famous battles. The team performing now is portraying the exploits of the first Holy Roman emperor Charlemagne,” he says.

Asan holds the distinction of choreographing a performance by 504 Kudumbashree workers at Kochi’s Ernakulathappan ground on December 24, setting a new Guinness World Record. Apart from the traditional tales of kings and their battles, he has also done a production on the story of Kannaki.

“I have expanded the dance form beyond Christian stories. Nowadays, we see productions on various themes and subjects, even contemporary ones. My production of the story of Kannaki was a hit. Now, I am writing one on the story of Lord Ayyappa. It will be staged very soon,” adds Asan.

Asan is not alone in his journey. His younger son, Abhiraj, assists him with his productions, including training. Asan’s elder son, who is also well-versed in the performance art, now works abroad. His elder brother, Anirudhan, is also a veteran artist.

