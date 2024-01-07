From shadows to the stars

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: From afar, a cluster of stars might look like a scattered classroom waiting for the teacher’s entry. Up close, the intricate details are exposed and how each one is different from the other. Open Science Foundation (OSF) took up a mission to provide a platform for such government school students, catering to each of their interests.

The life of an eighth grader, P Thanikasri, shifted course when OSF ignited her scientific curiosity two years ago. Thanks to the foundation’s intervention, she started actively engaging in numerous science events and played a pivotal role in constructing a telescope at her school. Peering through this celestial lens, Thanikasri, along with her teammates, identified over five potential asteroids and went on to win various quiz competitions, including those hosted by ISRO. She has also received a certificate from the International Astronomical Search Collaboration for her contribution to observations of near-Earth objects and main belt asteroids.

Through her journey, OSF remained committed to making science education, particularly in space exploration, accessible and practical. Surender Ponnalagar, co-founder of OSF, said, “While studying in a government-aided school in Theni Lower Camp, I have often seen news about students from metropolitan cities visiting ISRO or even NASA. I wondered why I did not come across such opportunities. During my college days, a group of friends and I decided to explore these opportunities and share them with fellow students.”

During their BSc Physics studies in Tiruchy, co-founders Saravanan, Bharath Kumar Velusamy, and their friends embarked on a mission to teach science practically to students in remote villages, dedicating their time beyond college hours. “Since our college hours were from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm, we dedicated the remaining time to travel to remote villages such as Sukkampatti in Musiri, where only three bus services are operated per day. We felt there was a need to have a structured organisation to continue the initiative after college,” said Bharath Kumar.

With Anupama Pradeepan, another co-founder, their journey evolved into present-day OSF boasting over 60 volunteers and six permanent staff members. OSF’s initiatives, including Namma Telescope, Asteroid Search Campaign, STEAM Teachers Network, and the Open Science Centre, highlight their commitment to fostering lasting curiosity.

Under the Namma Telescope initiative, eight government schools built their own telescope in 2022-23 academic year, and 25 panchayat union middle schools in Periyanayakkanplayam block in 2023-24.

“Initially, we organised two-day programmes in government schools, but we realised that the impact was not sustainable. We aimed to have a continuous engagement with the students. Anupama designed a curriculum for year-long associations with schools, and Bharath implemented it on the ground. This led to initiatives like the Namma Telescope and the Asteroid Search Campaign. In Namma Telescope, we explain various parts of the telescope to students, show how to assemble it, and then allow them to assemble it themselves,” explained Surender.

The team has also taken NASA’s asteroid initiative to the government schools in the state. Government school students are encouraged to find out possible asteroids with the help of data shared by the space agency. Five students from 20 schools have been encouraged to participate in it.

“With help from OSF, especially Bharath Kumar, our students were able to find 30 asteroids. Of these, five of them have passed the initial, preliminary, and provisional stages. If any of these five discoveries are confirmed as asteroids, our students will get to name them,” said Chithra, a teacher at Thudiyalur Panchayat Union Middle School.

Beyond telescopes and asteroids, OSF has established Open Science Centres in government and low-budget private schools, providing training, facilitation, and access to experiment kits. Luna Camp, another initiative, selects students for moon observation, fostering direct interaction with scientists to satisfy their curiosity.

“I am currently engaged in astronomical research in Abu Dhabi. Anupama is working at the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar. Bharath takes care of our operations on the ground while we provide support. We are doing this so that we can help to take science to students in remote areas,” said Surender, with a beacon of hope brimming in his eyes.

Fostering curiosity

While studying at government schools, the co-founders used to see news about students from metropolitan cities visiting ISRO and NASA. They used to wonder why such opportunities never came near them. After joining college, the friends decided to explore these opportunities and share them with fellow students. They later gave a structure to this process through OSF

