The loo cruiser: Double-degree holder from Kodad drives daily to empower women

HYDERABAD: While doctors and administrators are often hailed for their service to the public, the role of public toilets, especially for women, in ensuring the cleanliness of surroundings is often overlooked. However, a 30-year-old double-degree holder from Kodad in Suryapet district is not looking for applause and pats and has been operating the only mobile SHE toilet in the town for the last five years.

Even with a Bachelor in Arts and Bachelor in Education, P Nagalaxmi doesn’t want a ‘less extrenuous’ job. “I’m satisfied with this job. I know it positively impacts the lives of many women and that makes me happy,” she tells TNIE.

At a time when workplace incentives are crucial for millennials to thrive, this unique 30-year-old depends on the blessings of people. “I drive around the town limits thrice every day. Almost 100 women use the toilet facility and everyone showers me with blessings. I’m filled with satisfaction,” she adds.

The mobile SHE toilet accommodates a single-user toilet fixed with a flush and helps women access a clean and well-maintained toilet in public places. Notably, it’s a free service and users don’t have to pay a fee for using the facility.“Even yesterday, a pregnant woman, who had stepped out of her house, came and used the toilet. She was relieved after seeing the rickshaw toilet and thanked me,” she shares.

To represent TS in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Over the last five years, she has garnered appreciation from locals for her service to the town. Two weeks ago, she received a call from a GHMC official, who reportedly told her, “Your hard work has been recognised. You will represent Telangana in New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations. On receiving the news, she felt feelings of happiness at first, and then contentment at her daily hard work.

Since the start, come hail or snow, Nagalaxmi takes the rickshaw out around 8.30 am, travels around the town and stops at the bus stand, market and temples every once in a while so that women can access the facility. Close to 1 pm, she takes a lunch break, eats her home-cooked food and resumes work. Somewhere near 5 pm, she drops the vehicle back at the municipality office, cleans it and returns home.

Even during the pandemic-induced lockdown, Nagalaxmi was willing to step outside her house to drive the mobile toilet rickshaw. “We, municipality workers, had restrictions in timings. So whenever I was allowed to go outside, I would take the rickshaw,” she shares.

However, as is evident in many cases, Nagalaxmi says she wouldn’t have been successful in her venture without the support of her family and fellow workers. At home, it was her husband who taught her how to drive, which eventually helped her take up the job. The municipality workers and the sanitation officer are very approachable and treat her well, she says.

“I’m extremely happy that the government has recognised my work. But if I were to ask something, I would only ask them to give me a permanent job. I’ve been driving the toilets on a temporary and contractual basis,” Nagalaxmi shares.

