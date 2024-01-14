18-year-old NRI’s commitment to societal service bags scholarship

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: Recognising his dedication to community service and exceptional academic achievements including a perfect GPA and near-perfect scores in SAT, the Bryan Cameron Foundation honoured an 18-year-old NRI with ‘Cameron Impact Scholar’.

Sravan Krishna Kodali, whose family roots trace back to Enikepadu in Vijayawada, was born in Canastota, New York, and completed his high school at Christian Brother Academy in Syracuse, New York. Currently, Sravan is pursuing his graduation at Stanford University.

During the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Sravan found a unique way to utilise his time constructively. Witnessing peers engaging in unproductive activities, he initiated online tutoring classes for Science and Math for lower-grade students through his platform, ‘Empower CNY’. What started as a small online initiative quickly grew into a programme with nearly 200 students from local schools benefiting from in-person and virtual tutoring.

His efforts showcased not only his academic prowess but also his commitment to addressing crucial societal issues. In 2022, amidst the alarming rise in school shootings across the USA, Sravan took a stand against gun violence. Leading a protest on May 26, 2022, with the support of a local Senator, he advocated for stricter gun laws and drew attention to the urgent need for change.

The year 2023 brought further accolades for Sravan as he was recognised as a ‘Cameron Impact Scholar’ by the Bryan Cameron Foundation, securing a full scholarship for his college education. This distinguished award is granted to only 15 students nationwide, underscoring Sravan’s exceptional impact on the community, coupled with his self-motivation and stellar academic record.

With an acceptance letter from Stanford University, Sravan is set to make history as the first student from his school in the last 60 years to attend the prestigious institution. Sravan also received the ‘Bright & Brightest Award,’ an honour bestowed upon only 20 local high school students for their outstanding academic achievements and contributions to their schools and communities.

Sravan resides with his parents Vijay Kumar, a businessman, and Dr Lavanya, an anesthesiologist. His elder sister Sruthi is currently pursuing a career in medicine. Speaking about the achievements of Sravan, his uncle, K Rajasekhara Rao, Director of Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada said, “Sravan, a top-performing student and skilled soccer player, consistently ranks in the top 5 of his class. Beyond academics and sports, he actively contributes to societal improvement. Sravan’s remarkable achievements and deep love for India and its culture are commendable”.

