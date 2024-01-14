Vellore couple’s 18-year walk down the ‘service’ road

Praveena S A By

VELLORE: Walking amid the regular chaos of a roadside market somewhere in India, JP and Nirmala were a little distraught. The newlywed couple caught sight of kids, wearing shabby clothes, busy selling flowers, toys and candles, on the street. In the hustle and bustle, their gaze fell upon a schoolboy, clad in torn clothes, walking down the street. An image that would stay in their minds for a long time to come.

The next morning, JP shared his concern with a few colleagues. They all expressed an ardent desire to bring about some change. Together, they gathered funds to purchase clothing for the boy’s entire class comprising 30 students. “Upon hearing of our cause, the tailor who stitched the clothes even gave us a discount. That moment made me realise that when helping hands join together, they can make a greater difference,” he recounts.

Madambakkam residents J Prabhakar aka JP and P Nirmala Devi, founders and managing trustees of Ennangalin Sangamam - Networking and Development Centre for Service Organisation (NDSO) established in 2005, aim to identify, unite and facilitate networking among service-minded individuals and organisations across Tamil Nadu. So far, their team has visited numerous villages, offered assistance to villagers, organised medical camps, distributed food items, constructed roads, facilitated loans, and conducted evening classes for students, all through funds generated collectively.

For the past 18 years, this couple, who are now in their late sixties, spent a lion’s share of their lives visiting places where underprivileged communities wrestle with survival. “Inadequate access to food, shelter, sanitation, health, and education are the primary issues. I try to extend my support to them. My contribution isn’t solely focussed on my individual efforts; instead it represents a collaborative endeavour involving social activists across the state,” says JP, who had once harboured a childhood goal of pursuing a career in painting. Unfortunately, things did not fall in place as he failed to secure admission in his dream college, and his life took a new turn altogether after he joined Ashok Leyland, where he found a group of individuals who all shared an interest in altruism.

In 1989, JP and his visionary team, the Naloor Vattam at Ashok Leyland, established the Vivekananda School in Periyar Nagar, Theeyampakkam, offering free education to around 20 students from the local community, with the aid of Shri Ramakrishna Math. Later on, similar schools were established in Athipattu, Thirunindravur, Manali and Manali New Town.

“During a visit to a juvenile home in Chennai, we spotted a child leaving his meal to relieve himself at a distance on the ground premises. Struck by the image, we approached the then police commissioner and requested the construction of a toilet for the children. Eventually, they heeded and installed a toilet at the facility,” recalls JP, who also takes free evening classes at the juvenile home.

After his journey with Ashok Leyland came to a halt, JP’s line drawings landed him in the role of a full-time artist for the popular Tamil magazine ‘Ananda Vikatan’. The job, which gave him the opportunity to travel all over India to sketch temples and deities, opened his eyes to the plight of the people across the country and strengthened his urge to serve others, leading to the establishment of Ennangalin Sangamam.

It was after the 2015 flood that JP learned about the struggles of Irular people in Thazhanallur in Cuddalore, who grappled without proper shelters. “Around 14 of their huts were obliterated in the rain, rendering them homeless. I informed them that patta documents were required for constructing houses,” he recalls. Following this, Mariamma and Ramesh, two young individuals from the community, approached the district administration and Irular families of the region were granted housing pattas within a month.

“NDSO operates without a structured organisation or employees, relying solely on the support of activists. Sponsorships were out of the question given the absence of any structure. However, we are intentional about not allocating resources to construct buildings or hire salaried employees. Instead, we believe in redirecting those funds towards supporting marginalised individuals. With a pool of enthusiastic young supporters, our focus remains steadfast on our core objective,” JP adds.

Every year, Ennangalin Sangamam also hosts a gathering, where interested social activists participate and deliberate on the issues and requirements of their respective districts, and the outcomes are then slated to be addressed in the coming days.

Visiting the most interior villages in remote locations, this couple devotes about 20 days a month to understanding people’s issues first-hand and helping them associate with the right NGOs for their needs. “During one such visit, when we supplied inner clothing to the needy, the locals not only expressed gratitude but also selflessly shared the surplus clothing with neighbouring villagers. It was a moment of true joy that I will cherish forever,” remarks Nirmala, who still looks forward to finding new opportunities to serve others.

(Edited by Arya AJ)

