 Living history: Marlawai’s tribute to Haimendorfs’ legacy

ADILABAD: Between 1942 and 1945, the picturesque village of Marlawai in Jainoor mandal of the Kumurambheem Asifabad district became an unconventional haven for Austrian anthropologist Christoph von Fürer-Haimendorf and his wife, Betty von Fürer-Haimendorf (maiden name: Elizabeth Barnardo). Both of them studied the living conditions of the Raj Gond people in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The couple’s profound impact on tribal development and rights has become integral to the ethos of the village. The respect for the Haimendorfs is still so prevalent that the villagers have repurposed the couple’s temporary abode into a photo gallery, which is now considered a heritage property, narrating tales of their extensive research.

Each year, the tribals of Marlawai pay homage, adorning statues dedicated to the couple with garlands during a programme to commemorate their death anniversary. On January 11 (Thursday), the residents observed the death anniversary of Betty, who passed away in 1987 in Hyderabad. Sumanspathi Reddy, who runs the local community radio station, converted one of the tiny huts into a photo exhibition room. He pasted all the photos that were transported during their research expeditions on foot and using bullock carts.

According to the Royal Anthropological Institute (RAI) of Great Britain and Ireland, as Christoph owned a Third Reich (Nazi Germany) passport while World War II was underway, he was arrested by the authorities and confined to the Hyderabad state. However, he was able to undertake some of his best fieldwork among such groups as the Chenchus, Reddis and Raj Gonds. Many of the tribal populations that Haimendorf researched at this time were little known and poorly described, it added.

After spending four years in the then Hyderabad state, he was posted to the Arunachal Pradesh area of Assam. After the end of World War II, Haimendorf was appointed to the position of Advisor for Tribes and Backward Classes to the Nizam’s Government of Hyderabad to deal with the complicated issue of land reform. With Betty by his side, Christoph travelled on foot and by bullock cart and resided in a tiny hut.

He set up various educational and other schemes for tribal peoples to preserve and safeguard indigenous cultures and languages. He also accepted a teaching appointment at Osmania University which he later relinquished, the RAI mentioned. On January 11, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) visited the village and paid her respects to the couple. The villagers held a massive programme to highlight the enduring impact of the anthropologists’ work.

Village sarpanch Kanaka Venkatesh Prathiba said residents have shown keen interest in preserving the tiny huts as heritage properties. To highlight their historical significance, a special initiative was taken, wherein the huts were modified. Recently, a photo exhibition was organised to showcase their study of the Nizam era, he added.He said that the locals — Kanaka Ambaji Rao and Padma Jyothi — named their daughter Elizabeth after Betty due to their extensive research on the tribal communities. During his tour, Haimendorf named his son Lachhu Patel, following a Gond tradition, he added.

