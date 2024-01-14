Sowing hope: Nalgonda students plant seeds of conservation

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: With increasing awareness about climate change, destruction of natural resources and extinction and endangerment of floral and faunal species among school students, it is no surprise that young people across the world are making people pay attention to the ongoing crisis by speaking out in global and local forums and even carrying out conservation drives. Continuing this trend, a group of like-minded students in Nalgonda have banded together to fight deforestation and protect Earth’s treasures by dispersing seed balls in barren areas across the district.

Recent graduates from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nalgonda, Challoju Dikshitha, Challoju Jaswant, Katthula Siri Chandana and Deshapaka Pranathi began this initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 by making seed balls. For the making, a mixture of soil and cow dung is rolled into a compact ball consisting of seeds such as tamarind, custard apple, lemon, and jujube (ragi), they tell TNIE.

Inspired by Daripalli Ramaiah

Depending on the season, these seeds are sown in different areas, with a primary focus on rocky terrains and hillsides, they explain. The students say they were inspired by the efforts of Daripalli Ramaiah, a Khammam-based social worker known for his social forestry initiatives and a recipient of the Padma Shri award, and local environmental enthusiast Suresh Gupta.“We follow their articles and social media updates regularly and try to channel our efforts towards the betterment of society by safeguarding the environment and promoting greenery,” they add.

After seed balls were dispersed on Brahmamgari Gutta, Nellibanda Gutta, Anasteswaraswamy Gutta and Bandapalem Gutta in Nalgonda, they sprouted into small plants with the help of rainwater, the students mention. Additionally, they distribute these seed balls instead of sweets during the birthdays of celebrities.

Stating that they have received the support of district officials and environmentalist Suresh Gupta, the students lament the consequences of deforestation on both human life and the environment, emphasising the urgent need to recognise the responsibility of human beings towards nature.

“By destroying trees and forests, we are harming not only our lives but also the environment of our green earth. We urge everyone to understand our responsibility towards nature and to actively contribute to safeguarding the invaluable green treasures of our planet,” they say.

