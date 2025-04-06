Sujana Ramam: Devoted teacher, committed poetess

NELLORE: Dedicating the last 23 years to educating rural students, Sujana Ramam is more than just a government school teacher. In the quiet village of Podalakur in Nellore district, she is a mentor and a poet. With every lesson she delivers, Sujana not only imparts knowledge but also instils deep-rooted values and nurtures a love for literature among students.

Born in the village of Menakuru near Naidupeta, Sujana is the second child of Appadi Penchalayya and Lalithamma. Her academic journey began with great enthusiasm; she completed her studies in Naidupeta and get a degree in Bachelor of Arts. Inspired by her Telugu teacher, Penchala Reddy, she started writing poems from school days. His unique teaching style and passion for storytelling and poetry sparked Sujana’s lifelong passion for Telugu literature.

With a firm resolve to become a Telugu teacher and to carve a niche for herself in the literary world, Sujana pursued her passion. Her marriage to renowned poet Dr Perugu Ramakrishna further cemented her passion for literature. Encouraged by him, she completed her Master’s in Telugu Literature from Andhra University (AU) and began her career as a teacher—first in private institutions and later as a government Telugu teacher.

Her dual role—as a devoted educator and a committed writer—evolved with grace. As a teacher, she became an inspiration; and as a writer, she emerged as a modern voice in Telugu poetry. Her debut bilingual poetry collection, Mouna Bashpam (2005), was widely appreciated.

Over the years, Sujana has participated in numerous national and international literary meets, including the Sahitya Akademi, SAARC Literary Conferences, World Congress of Poets, and All-India Writers’ Meets. Her poetry—rich in emotional texture and social relevance—address issues. Sujana has earned several literary honours, including the Ugadi Puraskar, a national award from Jnanpeeth awardee C Narayana Reddy, and accolades from Manasa, Kalajyoti, and Kalanjali.

She was invited six times to the SAARC Literary Conference and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Poets’ Meet. She remains devoted to rural education and actively promotes Telugu through writing, teaching, and digital platforms.