From tragedy to triumph Science teacher invents smart helmet in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: After witnessing the devastating consequences of a road accident involving her husband, A Vijaya Bhargavi, a physics teacher at Rekulakunta Government High School in Madakasira, who holds a M.Sc and B.Ed degree, turned her grief into purpose, developing a smart helmet and a smart dustbin.
Bhargavi’s husband, Jayaprakash, a biology school assistant, met with a serious accident while riding a two-wheeler five years ago. “He was badly injured as he didn’t wear helmet, and it terrified me,” she recalled.
The incident haunted her, especially as she remembered another tragedy when a fellow teacher, newly transferred, died instantaneously in an accident while pillion riding on a motorcycle in 2017.
These episodes stirred her deeply, leading to sleepless nights and the question, “Could this have been averted?” The answer came to her in the form of a smart helmet, a headgear embedded with technology designed not just to protect but to prevent accidents altogether.
Over two years of experimentation, Bhargavi developed a helmet that integrates sensors and a unique device synced with the motorcycle’s ignition system.
The vehicle won’t start unless the rider wears the helmet. Even more impressively, the helmet is equipped with a sensor that detects alcohol; if the rider is intoxicated, the system shuts the engine. The helmet sends automatic alerts to pre-set mobile numbers in the event of an accident, including the exact location and time. It also connects to GPS and notifies emergency services like the 108 ambulance. Despite its advanced features, the helmet costs just around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.
Bhargavi is the proud mother of two daughters, Sai Maitreyi and Yamuna Shruthi. Moved by the litter she saw along the roadside and driven by a need to contribute further to society, Bhargavi also developed a Smart Dustbin. This bin scan the Aadhaar of users as they dispose of waste, sending real-time data to local municipalities or panchayats. If someone disposes of wet waste in a bin meant for dry waste, the system sends an alert. It also notifies authorities when bins are full or when waste begins to rot.
The data helps track usage frequency and identify non-participants, offering a potential solution to stop indiscriminate dumping. Her work has not gone unnoticed; the Hindupur Municipal Commissioner has shown interest in deploying these smart dustbins locally.
Bhargavi received an award from the SP of Sri Sathya Sai District on International Women’s Day and was honoured by Hyderabad-based Vignana Darshini, winning first prize in the Teacher Exhibit category across both Telugu states in 2023 and 2024. With numerous accolades under her belt, her ambition is to continue developing practical devices that improve everyday life.
She believes science teachers should connect lessons to real life, showing practical applications, and encouraging students to observe nature scientifically, fostering a scientific temperament to solve real-world problems.