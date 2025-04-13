From tragedy to triumph Science teacher invents smart helmet in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: After witnessing the devastating consequences of a road accident involving her husband, A Vijaya Bhargavi, a physics teacher at Rekulakunta Government High School in Madakasira, who holds a M.Sc and B.Ed degree, turned her grief into purpose, developing a smart helmet and a smart dustbin.

Bhargavi’s husband, Jayaprakash, a biology school assistant, met with a serious accident while riding a two-wheeler five years ago. “He was badly injured as he didn’t wear helmet, and it terrified me,” she recalled.

The incident haunted her, especially as she remembered another tragedy when a fellow teacher, newly transferred, died instantaneously in an accident while pillion riding on a motorcycle in 2017.

These episodes stirred her deeply, leading to sleepless nights and the question, “Could this have been averted?” The answer came to her in the form of a smart helmet, a headgear embedded with technology designed not just to protect but to prevent accidents altogether.

Over two years of experimentation, Bhargavi developed a helmet that integrates sensors and a unique device synced with the motorcycle’s ignition system.

The vehicle won’t start unless the rider wears the helmet. Even more impressively, the helmet is equipped with a sensor that detects alcohol; if the rider is intoxicated, the system shuts the engine. The helmet sends automatic alerts to pre-set mobile numbers in the event of an accident, including the exact location and time. It also connects to GPS and notifies emergency services like the 108 ambulance. Despite its advanced features, the helmet costs just around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.