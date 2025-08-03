Army Medical Corps doctor from Metturu shows mettle
VISAKHAPATNAM: “I am just a girl from a small village named Metturu in Srikakulam. If I could make it here, so can anyone,” says Major Kavitha Vasupalli, a doctor with the Army Medical Corps serving at MH Wellington. From saving lives as a medical officer in the Army to navigating one of the world’s most dangerous rivers, Maj. Kavitha has shown that determination and courage can take a person far beyond the boundaries.
In February this year, she became the only woman to complete a 1,040-kilometre rafting expedition on the mighty Brahmaputra River, a feat that earned her a place in the World Book of Records (London). The expedition, conducted under the leadership of Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM & Bar, a Tenzing Norgay Awardee and the first Indian to climb all the highest peaks of India, took the team through high-grade rapids and remote terrains, from the Indo-Tibetan border in Arunachal Pradesh to the Indo-Bangladesh border.
“The Brahmaputra was magnificent, but it was also merciless,” she recalls. “One day, a giant wave hit us with such force that our raft flipped. In those few seconds, we were completely underwater, unsure if we’d come out alive. But we didn’t panic. We trusted our training. We held on to each other. And we survived. That moment showed me how thin the line is between life and death and how powerful courage and calmness can be,” she expressed.
Hailing from Metturu, a small village in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Maj. Kavitha comes from a modest family. Her father is a railway clerk, and her mother is a homemaker. She studied in government schools and completed her MBBS from the Government Medical College in Srikakulam. In 2021, she joined the Indian Army with the dual goal of serving the nation and supporting her family.
In just four years, Maj. Kavitha has distinguished herself as an exceptional Indian Army officer, blending medical expertise with resilience in extreme conditions. She took part in an expedition to Mt. Gorichen (6,488m), Arunachal Pradesh’s highest climbable peak. At 5,900 metres, she saved a fellow climber’s life by administering emergency care. For her bravery and dedicated service, she was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day 2025 and received a COAS Commendation. A lifelong swimmer and adventurer, she credits her childhood passion for shaping her journey. Maj. Kavitha now stands as a role model for young women proving courage and compassion can go hand in hand.