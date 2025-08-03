Youngest sarpanch in Andhra gets invite to attend Independence Day celebrations

TIRUPATI: In a remarkable tale of determination, leadership, and grassroots transformation, K Rajashekar, a 25-year-old from the remote village of Kothapalli in Kuppam constituency, Chittoor district, is set to witness India’s Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as a special guest of the Government of India.
Hailing from a modest farming family with no political legacy, Rajashekar belongs to the Yadava (BC) community and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration (MBA). His story is a testament to the fact that commitment to public service and a passion for development can break all barriers. Located nearly 150 km from the district headquarters, Kothapalli is a small village with around 600 households. In 2021, at the age of just 21 years and 8 months, Rajashekar contested and was elected Sarpanch - the first in his family to enter public life.
Since then, he has emerged as one of the youngest and most educated village heads in AP. Now, as a recognition of his dedication and achievements, the government has nominated him among a selected group of 10 local body representatives to attend the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital - a proud moment not just for him, but also for Chittoor district, as he becomes the first young Sarpanch from the district to be honoured with this opportunity.
Speaking to TNIE, Rajashekar shared his journey: “I became Sarpanch at 22 with a strong desire to serve. The initial years were tough due to severe funding constraints. But I remained committed.” In the last year, he spearheaded a slew of development works, including 100% cement concrete (CC) roads across the village, 90% of households now receiving safe drinking water through taps, and households being equipped with water connections under government schemes.
He also secured 49 houses under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) for the poor, facilitated Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) aid for 5 families, and played a crucial role in the renovation of Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Rs. 1.30 crore, a heritage structure revered by locals. “Thanks to CM Chandrababu Naidu garu for sanctioning the temple renovation funds. It revived our village’s cultural spirit,” he said.
With a clear focus on infrastructure and civic amenities, Rajashekar dreams of transforming Kothapalli into a model village. “I aim to ensure every basic facility in our village - good roads, sanitation, housing, water, and digital access,” he asserts. His story stands as an inspiring model for youth, especially those from rural backgrounds, that with education, vision, and grit, anyone can bring change and rise to national recognition.