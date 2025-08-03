Youngest sarpanch in Andhra gets invite to attend Independence Day celebrations

TIRUPATI: In a remarkable tale of determination, leadership, and grassroots transformation, K Rajashekar, a 25-year-old from the remote village of Kothapalli in Kuppam constituency, Chittoor district, is set to witness India’s Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as a special guest of the Government of India.

Hailing from a modest farming family with no political legacy, Rajashekar belongs to the Yadava (BC) community and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration (MBA). His story is a testament to the fact that commitment to public service and a passion for development can break all barriers. Located nearly 150 km from the district headquarters, Kothapalli is a small village with around 600 households. In 2021, at the age of just 21 years and 8 months, Rajashekar contested and was elected Sarpanch - the first in his family to enter public life.

Since then, he has emerged as one of the youngest and most educated village heads in AP. Now, as a recognition of his dedication and achievements, the government has nominated him among a selected group of 10 local body representatives to attend the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital - a proud moment not just for him, but also for Chittoor district, as he becomes the first young Sarpanch from the district to be honoured with this opportunity.