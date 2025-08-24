A green battle to heal wastelands

MADURAI: A few centuries ago, Madurai’s architecture had an almost dreamlike synchrony with nature. The gopurams of the Meenakshi Amman Temple rose like mountains, their sculpted gods and demons etched onto the walls like creepers on the bark of a mangrove tree. Never an intrusion into nature but an extension of it.
As the skylines of Tamil Nadu’s cities get sprawled with brutalist grey buildings, one tends to recollect ‘Unreal City’ of Eliot’s Waste Land — fog-bound, monotonous, spiritually exhausted — creeping into a once spirited land.
In rural Madurai, a 48-year-old man is proving that cities can develop not by destroying nature, but by preserving and even nurturing it. For the past 15 years, Mu Ra Bharathithasan, an environmentalist and social worker, has organised several tree sapling initiatives and planted over 15 herbal gardens in government schools in rural segments in the district.
Narrating his journey, he said, “I was born and brought up in Idayarpatti, Madurai. I aspired to become a Tamil lecturer, but financial difficulties haunted my family.” As a result, for a brief time, he had discontinued schooling and engaged in construction work.
“After doing odd jobs, I took relief in helping my father, a farmer, as we owned a large garden on our house premises. The first time I realised my attachment to nature was in 1999. Road extension activities were carried out in Othakadai, and several trees were felled. Five years later, several large trees were cut down along Thiruvathavur and Melur roads. I decided that it was time for a change and began to read more on trees and climate change.”
Bharathithasan noticed a vacant plot around the Idyarpatti village temple. “Most of the time, makeshift structures are installed above and around the village deities,” he said. This time, he decided to plant a neem tree. “I remember the day very clearly — July 17, 2008 — my son’s first birthday,” recalled Bharathithasan, who planted a neem tree that went on to shield the deity at Ilamanachi Amman temple for years.
This was followed by a series of tree sapling awareness activities and programmes in many parts of Othakadai, Melur Road, and Thiruvathavur Road in the city. He mentions that the forest department encourages him by planting large non-native species along highways. “Flame forest, Albizia lebbeck are trees which grow quickly. They are large, but not strong as their roots aren’t deep. Hence we can find these trees getting uprooted in rain and strong winds. On the other hand, Peepal, Terminalia arjuna (Marudha tree), Burflower-tree (Neer kadamba tree), Mimusops elengi (Mazhilam tree), Butter Tree (Iluppai tree) have firm roots. They don’t get uprooted even during storms,” he said.
Bharathithasan initiated his most crucial work during the Corona lockdown, when he volunteered to deliver food, essential supplies, and medicines to 50 patients who were under quarantine in Othakadai in Madurai. “I was informed that many elderly persons in Angel Devaki old age home in Idyarpatti were suffering from nasal congestion and cold. Since they were too old, I was deputed to deliver herbs, herbal medicines such as kabasura kudineer, etc. On one such occasion, a 70-year-old man appreciated my effort. He fell at my feet, which surprised me. He claimed that regular steam inhalation with nochi leaf and drinking hot water mixed with tulsi has cleared congestion in his lungs,” he said.
This incident made a great impact in Bharathithasan’s mind. After a few months, he began to research herbs and herbal potions. He wanted to build a nursery of tulsi, vallarai, adathoda, etc. But then a key question arose — Where would he plant them? After all, these cannot be planted on the roadside. As fate would have it, a government school teacher, Suguna, approached him. “The teacher was aware of my social work, and she sought some help for creating a nursery in the open space at a Government Model Higher Secondary School. After I proposed the idea of creating a herbal garden, she arranged a meeting with the headmaster, Sachitra. Welcoming the project, the official allocated 10 cents of land for the herbal garden,” he beamed.
Around 100 herbs were planted in the space in 2021. The HM would soon set up a green brigade of school students to care for the herbs. The project got rave responses, and several government schools started approaching Bharathithasan for setting up similar gardens.
The Thirumoogur government middle school, Uthangudi (5 cents, 50 herbs), Corporation middle school (5 cents, 40 herbs), Varichiyur government school (5 cents, 40 herbs), Therukku Amur middle school (5 cents, 40 herbs), and Thiruvadavur government school (20 cents, 200 herbs) would soon follow suit. Bharathithasan also engaged in palm seed implantation in Madurai. “Children can learn responsibility by caring for and nurturing plants. Gardening and plant-related activities offer valuable hands-on learning experiences that enhance understanding of nature and science concepts,” he added.
Bharathithasan has also been collecting and distributing over 1,200 palm seeds every year near many ponds in Madurai. Besides, he offers free herbs and plants to customers during the first week of Deepavali.
This lone warrior’s battle to heal with herbs and to embrace nature continues, and the city blooms, once again.
(Edited by Mary Catherene)