Guntur surgeon’s therapeutic sleeve redefines wound care

GUNTUR: In the operation theatre, where precision marks the end of a surgeon’s duty, Dr Sumita Shankar, a renowned plastic surgeon in Guntur, has chosen a different path - one that begins where the scalpel leaves off. Her determination to push beyond conventional limits has now culminated in a milestone rarely achieved by women surgeon’s in India - a design patent for a therapeutic sleeve that could transform the treatment of lymphedema and chronic wounds.
The patented sleeve grew out of years of determination. In the early 2000s, Dr Sumita pioneered the use of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), long before it became common in smaller Indian cities. The therapy saved several patients from amputations. But the method had a drawback: preparing the dressings was slow and cumbersome, sometimes consume several hours.
“I realised if the process wasn’t simplified, it would never reach the people who needed it most,” she recalls.
That realisation led to her breakthrough: a user-friendly sleeve that delivers NPWT quickly and effectively. Unlike expensive lymphatic pumps, it works even in end-stage cases that mainstream medicine often abandons. More than two dozen patients with severe lymphedema have already found healing and relief through this device.
For Dr Sumita, the patent is more than personal recognition. It is proof that innovation born in smaller cities can challenge global standards of care. “Awards are encouraging,” she says, “but what matters is whether this reaches patients in district hospitals and rural clinics.”
Her career has already been decorated - from the PEET Prize and TRB Award for her reconstructive techniques to the 2024 Black Buck Pioneer Research Award for her pioneering lymphedema management. Yet colleagues say her true legacy lies in her persistence: meticulous research, dare to experiment, and never accepting “nothing more can be done.”
Now, with a patent in hand, she is working toward partnerships with engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to scale the sleeve into a widely available, affordable solution. If successful, it could rewrite the future of lymphedema treatment in India and beyond. “Every wound has a story,” Dr Shankar reflects. “My job is to keep pushing until hope is restored.”