An embrace of warmth

WEST BENGAL: Come winter, a group of doctors in Kashmir join hands to help the needy and downtrodden people fight the intense and bone chilling cold during the tough winter months. The doctors spread the much needed warmth through their initiative “Apparel for Poor” by providing warm clothes to the needy people and helping them battle the intense cold of winters.

The group of doctors and medical students is led by Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and Head of Department (HOD) Community Medicine Government Medical College, Srinagar.

According to Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, MBBS students posted in community medicine have to visit people for socio-clinic profiling as part of their MBBS curriculum.

During these visits, the medical students found some poor and needy families, who could not afford winter clothing to keep themselves warm during the harsh winter.

Dr Salim said after seeing the condition of the poor families, the doctors and medical students decided to help them survive the harsh winter by providing them warm clothes and other apparels. “It is very important to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly during the colder months.”

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chillai-Kalan’. During the 40 days of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably and the night temperature stays many degrees below the freezing point.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ ends on January 31. However, it is not the end of the winter. It is followed by 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

To reach out to maximum families in need of warm clothing, the doctors and medical students are being assisted by the ASHA workers in identifying the deserving people. They identify people and families, who don’t have means and resources to buy winter clothing to keep themselves warm in the bone chilling cold.

The doctors at the Community Medicine are collecting warm clothes and shoes for the needy people. They seek support from locals in the initiative and also use social media to maximize the reach.