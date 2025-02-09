Kicking away child marriage

RAJASTHAN: Every evening, the football ground in Kekri comes alive with the energy and determination of young girls charging towards the goalpost, their powerful kicks reflecting their triumph over societal constraints. For them, every goal is a victory against child marriage, every practice session a step toward a brighter future.
This transformation has been the result of dedicated efforts of social workers, Indira Pancholi and Padma Joshi. Indira, who herself hails from a rural background, has experienced firsthand the devastating effects of child marriage within her family. Both women bore the burden of responsibilities at a young age, leading to immense stress and hardships.
Indira’s journey toward social activism began in 1985 when she joined the Central government’s Women’s Development Program (WDP) in Rajasthan. There, she witnessed the harsh realities faced by girls across the state – especially among marginalised communities, where child marriage was rampant. “We saw that legal measures alone weren’t enough,” Indira recalls. “We needed a grassroots movement that could truly transform the lives of these girls.”
Determined to make a difference, Indira left WDP and founded Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti (MJAS), an NGO dedicated to empowering women and girls. She realised that to bring about lasting impact, a deep-rooted social transformation was necessary. By the time girls reached Class 8, nearly 70% would drop out of school, their futures sealed by early marriage.
So, instead of tackling child marriage head-on with legal interventions, Indira and Padma chose an alternative approach – sports. Taking a leaf out of West Bengal’s book, they engaged girls in football, paving the way for continuation of education, skill development, and confidence-building.
Challenges and Resistance
Initially, families resisted the idea of allowing their daughters to play football, as girls were integral to their household chores. Schools, too, discouraged participation, claiming that football was a rough sport unsuitable for girls. “Many parents said, ‘Football is for boys. Our daughters should stay at home,’” Indira recalls.
Despite these challenges, Indira and Padma persisted. They reached out to families, emphasising that sports could provide girls with independence and a future beyond child marriage. They argued that football would instill discipline and confidence and help them build their own identity.
A Sports Festival
In 2016, the duo organised a landmark sports festival in Meena ka Naya village, inviting girls from every part of Kekri to participate. The response was overwhelming – 389 girls arrived on tractors to play football. It was a defining moment, proving that change was possible even in deeply traditional communities.
“I still remember the excitement on the girls’ faces,” Padma says. “It was the first time many of them had stepped onto a football field, and they played with all their heart.”
Grassroots to Glory
Today, about 600 girls from 13 villages in Ajmer and Kekri districts are part of this movement. Among them 16 girls have reached the national level, 80 girls are playing in state teams and six girls have earned their football coaching certification. Many have stopped their child marriages, and about 60% of married girls have halted their gauna ceremony, choosing education instead.
The Ajmer Girls Football Collective, as their team is now called, is not just about sports; it is about rewriting the destiny of rural girls.
Defying Tradition, One Goal at a Time
Initially, families insisted the girls play in traditional salwar suits, refusing to let them wear shorts. Over time, as the girls’ passion for the sport grew, they overcame these restrictions. The community’s mindset began to shift as they witnessed the confidence and success of these young athletes.
Padma Joshi recalls how difficult it was to convince teachers and parents. “People asked us why girls should play football. They said it’s a boys’ game. But we told them that football is not just a sport – it’s a tool for change. Today, these same girls are leading awareness campaigns against child marriage,” she said.
Stories of Courage and Transformation
Many girls have defied their circumstances to chase their dreams. Sumitra Meghwal, who was married off at a tender age, refused to let her circumstances dictate her future.
“I was in 10th grade when my in-laws demanded I move in with them. But then I found football. With legal help, I annulled my marriage. Today, I work in the textile industry in Bangalore. If it weren’t for football, I don’t know where I would be,” Savitri says.
For her, football was a way to break free from traditional expectations. “It gave me confidence and taught me how to stand up for myself. Now, I am training to become a football coach. I also stopped my marriage. My dream is to help other girls like me break free from outdated traditions.”
Pinky, who was married at 16, used football as a means to shape her own life. “At 16, I was married. I told my family that I wouldn’t stop playing football or studying. They agreed. Now, I am a certified coach. My dream is to empower more girls through football.”
A Relentless March
This year, the Rajasthan team emerged victorious at a state-level tournament, proving these young athletes are not just challenging gender norms but also excelling in sports.Football has given these girls a voice, a purpose, and a future beyond child marriage – one goal at a time.