Kicking away child marriage

RAJASTHAN: Every evening, the football ground in Kekri comes alive with the energy and determination of young girls charging towards the goalpost, their powerful kicks reflecting their triumph over societal constraints. For them, every goal is a victory against child marriage, every practice session a step toward a brighter future.

This transformation has been the result of dedicated efforts of social workers, Indira Pancholi and Padma Joshi. Indira, who herself hails from a rural background, has experienced firsthand the devastating effects of child marriage within her family. Both women bore the burden of responsibilities at a young age, leading to immense stress and hardships.

Indira’s journey toward social activism began in 1985 when she joined the Central government’s Women’s Development Program (WDP) in Rajasthan. There, she witnessed the harsh realities faced by girls across the state – especially among marginalised communities, where child marriage was rampant. “We saw that legal measures alone weren’t enough,” Indira recalls. “We needed a grassroots movement that could truly transform the lives of these girls.”

Determined to make a difference, Indira left WDP and founded Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti (MJAS), an NGO dedicated to empowering women and girls. She realised that to bring about lasting impact, a deep-rooted social transformation was necessary. By the time girls reached Class 8, nearly 70% would drop out of school, their futures sealed by early marriage.

So, instead of tackling child marriage head-on with legal interventions, Indira and Padma chose an alternative approach – sports. Taking a leaf out of West Bengal’s book, they engaged girls in football, paving the way for continuation of education, skill development, and confidence-building.

Challenges and Resistance

Initially, families resisted the idea of allowing their daughters to play football, as girls were integral to their household chores. Schools, too, discouraged participation, claiming that football was a rough sport unsuitable for girls. “Many parents said, ‘Football is for boys. Our daughters should stay at home,’” Indira recalls.

Despite these challenges, Indira and Padma persisted. They reached out to families, emphasising that sports could provide girls with independence and a future beyond child marriage. They argued that football would instill discipline and confidence and help them build their own identity.