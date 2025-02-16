Heart of India beats at Swadeshi Mela

KARIMNAGAR: Step back in time and experience the charm of a traditional Indian village at the Swadeshi Mela. Till February 16, Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar is a bustling marketplace, showcasing the best local crafts, traditions and produce. With over 200 stalls, sand art displays and even a replica of the Vemulawada temple, the mela offers a unique glimpse into the heart of India.

According to locals, a diverse array of products, including cosmetics, essential oils, live plants, organic vegetable seeds and Ayurvedic medicines in herbal and powdered forms, are drawing significant attention. The entire setup has transformed Ambedkar Stadium into a charming rural landscape, complete with artistically crafted sand art, lifelike portraits and thematic huts. The inclusion of cattle installations adds to the authentic village-like ambience, transporting visitors to a bygone era of simplicity and self-sufficiency.

Organised by Swadeshi Jagarana Manch, the mela is a grand celebration of self-reliance, showcasing products that are proudly made in India. With several other states actively participating, the mela also serves as a platform to promote indigenous goods and crafts. The organisers have ensured that only non-harmful, locally produced goods are sold. Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad member Dr K Amarnath emphasised the benefits of turmeric varieties sourced from different states, highlighting their high curcumin content and antiseptic properties.