Heart of India beats at Swadeshi Mela

KARIMNAGAR: Step back in time and experience the charm of a traditional Indian village at the Swadeshi Mela. Till February 16, Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar is a bustling marketplace, showcasing the best local crafts, traditions and produce. With over 200 stalls, sand art displays and even a replica of the Vemulawada temple, the mela offers a unique glimpse into the heart of India.
According to locals, a diverse array of products, including cosmetics, essential oils, live plants, organic vegetable seeds and Ayurvedic medicines in herbal and powdered forms, are drawing significant attention. The entire setup has transformed Ambedkar Stadium into a charming rural landscape, complete with artistically crafted sand art, lifelike portraits and thematic huts. The inclusion of cattle installations adds to the authentic village-like ambience, transporting visitors to a bygone era of simplicity and self-sufficiency.
Organised by Swadeshi Jagarana Manch, the mela is a grand celebration of self-reliance, showcasing products that are proudly made in India. With several other states actively participating, the mela also serves as a platform to promote indigenous goods and crafts. The organisers have ensured that only non-harmful, locally produced goods are sold. Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad member Dr K Amarnath emphasised the benefits of turmeric varieties sourced from different states, highlighting their high curcumin content and antiseptic properties.
Beyond the vibrant marketplace, the mela is enriched with workshops, job fairs and motivational sessions on women’s empowerment, conducted by esteemed personalities. A striking replica of the Vemulawada temple stands as a centrepiece, celebrating India’s spiritual and architectural heritage.
Adding to the ingenuity, Akshita Bashaboni and Andasi Navya, students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), have crafted and displayed exquisite woollen caps.
During the inauguration, Swadeshi Jagarana Manch Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Sanghatana secretary Jagadish and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Telangana Purva Sangh) member Mulk Burla Dakshinamurthy emphasised that Swadeshi, meaning ‘of one’s own country’, is a powerful mantra for achieving self-sufficiency and national self-reliance. They urged citizens to embrace indigenous products, highlighting that their production can significantly reduce dependency on imports. Furthermore, they encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage government schemes supporting local manufacturers.
Saraswati Shishu Mandir students have also set up a stall featuring literature on Bharatiyata and Indian culture, fostering a deep connection with the country’s rich heritage.
“Students from schools and colleges will engage in various competitions, sparking curiosity and instilling pride in India’s self-reliant journey. As a unique exposition, Swadeshi Mela unites a vibrant mix of heritage-inspired, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced goods and services created by Bharatiyas within Bharat,” one of the organisers tells TNIE.