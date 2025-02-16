Live, let live without fences: Sunita Dhairyam’s fight for coexistence in Bandipur

Far from the steel skyscrapers of the United States, which overpowered a decade of her life, Sunita Dhairyam now lives on a farm at the periphery of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, unfenced and nestled in a soaring thick canopy. She keenly observes and embraces all that comes with it—roaming elephants, prowling leopards, and the constant conflict between the local communities and the wildlife. For nearly three decades, she has worked to bridge this gap, and to coexist with the “wild” rather than tame them.

The 61-year-old moved back to India in 1995 after working in the US for over 10 years and purchased land adjacent to the Bandipur reserve in Karnataka. What began as a curiosity about wildlife soon turned into compassion when she witnessed farmers reeling from cattle losses due to carnivore attacks.

In 2000, Dr AR Pai, a philanthropic doctor, set up a free clinic on Sunita’s land to provide medical care for the local communities. As more farmers began visiting, Sunita realised that they needed help documenting their cattle losses for government compensation claims. She began assisting them in photographing the attacks. However, she soon discovered that official compensation was slow due to protocols—especially for cattle killed inside protected reserves. Farmers, frustrated, would sometimes take matters into their own hands, killing predators.