K Saranraj: Chronicler of broken dreams

CHENNAI: For most people, childhood is filled with memories of warmth, play, and a sense of home. But for 24-year-old K Saranraj, one memory stands out — returning from school to find his house in Kodambakkam reduced to rubble.
“I was in Class 2. It was March 2007, just before our exams. My father picked up me and my sister from school, and when we got back, our home was already gone. I was too little to understand what was happening, but sorrow filled my eyes and throat,” he recalls.
His family, like many others, was evicted for a bridge that never was constructed. They were moved to a tenement in Semmenchery, far from school, work, and the life they knew. “We had a comfortable house with everything within reach,” he says. “It had two bedrooms — one for our grandparents and one for us. But the new place provided by TNUHDB was only 150 sq ft. Cramped and lonely.”
With no proper roads or bus services, the first few weeks were especially hard. For one month, Saranraj had to travel back to Kodambakkam to write his final exams. “I used to wake up at 5 am, walk 2.5 km to reach the bus stop, and then go to school,” he says. “It was only when I reached Class 10 that Semmenchery got a proper road. It took eight long years.”
However, instead of burying those memories, Saranraj chose to turn back and face them, with a camera. After finishing Class 12, he and his two friends pursued Visual Communication in college, where he first got the chance to hold a camera. Around the same time, a local NGO, Thozhamai, offered free photography classes in Semmenchery. Saranraj eagerly joined it, along with 30 others.
A photographer named Deepak from Negative Spaces mentored them. “He gave us cameras and told us to take pictures for a week. I came back with over 1,000 photos — just random shots,” he says with a smile. “He deleted all of them.” That was when Deepak showed them powerful photographs by Gordon Parks and said something that stuck with Saranraj: “Photography is not just about clicking. It’s about storytelling.”
The next week, he returned with only 100 photographs — this time, focused on the lives of people in Semmenchery. “We were told to talk to people before taking pictures. That’s when I understood — the photo doesn’t matter as much as their story,” he says.
Saranraj began asking one question that always led to more: “Where are you from?” It came from a place of shared experience. Listening to others made him reflect on his own journey. “I had buried that pain for years. But hearing their stories made me realise I wasn’t alone.”
One story that stayed with him was of a young boy whose father worked in a mirror factory in Parry’s. “He told me his father only came home on Sundays. The daily bus fare was too expensive. He slept outside the shop all week and came back just for one meal. That’s how much relocation had changed their lives.”
Saranraj also documented the struggles of 1,500 fishermen families who were moved from Pattinampakkam. Many had to give up fishing and find other jobs. His photo series, From Semmenchery, was exhibited at the Lalit Kala Akademi with support from Thozhamai, and later shown at four other venues. It even caught the attention of filmmaker Pa Ranjith. After that, he began visiting other eviction sites across Chennai. “They told us our house was removed for a bridge. Even today, that land in Kodambakkam is empty,” he says.
Though he briefly worked in media after graduating in 2020, Saranraj returned to Thozhamai as a volunteer. He began teaching photography to students who had dropped out or failed their exams. “I didn’t want to just help them get jobs — I wanted to show them a path,” he says. Thirteen of his students have been trained and some are now working in event photography; 15 more are currently learning.
But challenges remain. “Other parts of Chennai live peacefully. Here, police patrols treat us like criminals. Changing your Aadhaar address is difficult — but getting drugs is easy,” he says. “For many youth, these photography classes give them something to look forward to. They help them stay focused.”
Still, stigma follows them. “Many of my friends didn’t get jobs just because they’re from Semmenchery. This is the new form of discrimination,” he says. “It creates a gap that passes down to the next generation.”
Through it all, Saranraj continues to use his camera — not just to take pictures, but to speak truth. “The camera is the only weapon I have against injustice in society,” he says.
“Evictions may happen. But people must at least be resettled within a few kilometres of their old homes. Otherwise, you don’t just break houses — you break lives.”
(Edited by Subhalakshmi PR)