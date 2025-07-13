K Saranraj: Chronicler of broken dreams

CHENNAI: For most people, childhood is filled with memories of warmth, play, and a sense of home. But for 24-year-old K Saranraj, one memory stands out — returning from school to find his house in Kodambakkam reduced to rubble.

“I was in Class 2. It was March 2007, just before our exams. My father picked up me and my sister from school, and when we got back, our home was already gone. I was too little to understand what was happening, but sorrow filled my eyes and throat,” he recalls.

His family, like many others, was evicted for a bridge that never was constructed. They were moved to a tenement in Semmenchery, far from school, work, and the life they knew. “We had a comfortable house with everything within reach,” he says. “It had two bedrooms — one for our grandparents and one for us. But the new place provided by TNUHDB was only 150 sq ft. Cramped and lonely.”

With no proper roads or bus services, the first few weeks were especially hard. For one month, Saranraj had to travel back to Kodambakkam to write his final exams. “I used to wake up at 5 am, walk 2.5 km to reach the bus stop, and then go to school,” he says. “It was only when I reached Class 10 that Semmenchery got a proper road. It took eight long years.”

However, instead of burying those memories, Saranraj chose to turn back and face them, with a camera. After finishing Class 12, he and his two friends pursued Visual Communication in college, where he first got the chance to hold a camera. Around the same time, a local NGO, Thozhamai, offered free photography classes in Semmenchery. Saranraj eagerly joined it, along with 30 others.