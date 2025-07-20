20-year-old’s tenacity on the track takes her to record heights

KHAMMAM: From the tribal hamlets of Kothagudem to podium finishes, 20-year-old Tholem Sri Teja is chasing an Olympic dream, one stride at a time. Born to agricultural labourers in Karakagudem mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Teja’s journey is defined by grit, discipline and the desire to lift her family out of poverty while making India proud.

A product of a modest tribal school in Bhadrachalam, Teja first caught the attention of athletics coach Pamu Nagendra Babu during a district sports meet in 2021. At the time, she was in Class 8. Encouraged by her PET teacher Kavitha, and guided by Nagendra’s specialised training, Teja began a rigorous pursuit of excellence in track and field. She hasn’t looked back since.

Now training at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, Teja has already clinched 12 state-level medals and four national medals, including a recent gold in the U-20 heptathlon at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Her motivation? A promise to her parents, Venkateswarlu and Malleswari, who toil daily to make ends meet. “We are illiterate and don’t fully understand what our daughter is doing, but we know she’s achieving something big that brings pride to us and our village,” they say.

“Despite their situation, my parents have always encouraged me with whatever little they had,” Teja tells TNIE. “Initially, I just wanted to make them happy, to give them a life of dignity. Now, my goal is to win an Olympic medal for India.”

Her coach, Nagendra, calls her relentless. “We saw extraordinary commitment in her early training. That’s when we knew she was ready for the next level,” Nagendra says.

With minimal resources but unwavering determination, Teja is now a beacon of hope for young girls in tribal communities, say locals.