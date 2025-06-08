Where heart mends mind

COIMBATORE: At the age of 32, S Manjari was slowly but steadily rewriting the story of her life. She was going to meet her 13-year-old daughter after a three-year hiatus. She refuses to pin her life as some sob story and is filled with eagerness for this new leash of life. “I am going to meet my daughter after a long time. It is very exciting, as my daughter will see me in a new look — she might only remember me from when I was mentally ill. But today I am self-employed and mentally stronger.”
Three years ago, Manjari had walked out of her home in Gandhipuram. Unable to cope with schizophrenia and severe depression, she had left her family and was soon rescued by volunteers of the NGO ‘Helping Hearts’ that runs government homes in the district for mentally-ill destitute people. Now, Manjari is among the eight women, rescued from the streets and lodged at the Mettupalayam Government Home, who have become self-employed running Aavin parlours in Coimbatore.
Manjari was initially admitted to the NGO’s home at Mettupalayam, where she received therapy and counselling-based treatment, which resulted in her healing. “I have a diploma in Computer Applications, but communication was always my problem. Earlier, I used to talk a lot as I was afraid that if I did not talk, I would get stressed out. This led to a lot of problems and eventually made me leave my family. Today, I feel that I have recovered a lot from my trauma. Now, I am mentally stronger,” she says.
The eight women operate two Aavin parlours on the Mettupalayam Old Municipality campus adjacent to the home and another one in a rented building at the Oomapalayam bus stand near Mettupalayam. Aavin supplies the material, and through a CSR initiative from Sumangali Jewellers, the infrastructure and interior design of the parlours were completed.
More often than not, people neglect aftercare as M Ganesh, founder of Helping Hearts, rightly points out. “While many mentally ill persons get better through regular treatment and therapy, they are often unable to leave the home owing to poverty. Post-recovery, they continue to feel helpless due to socio-psychological factors. To address this, and to integrate them into society, the state government introduced the ‘Home Again’ project in a 2023 Assembly session, and it was officially launched in Coimbatore in December 2024 by the Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled. In Coimbatore, eight women were selected to operate the Aavin parlours on their own.”
Through the ‘Home Again’ project, they are offered a chance to reside in rented, shared housing after recovery, where they live like a family. The department provides financial assistance for their rent and other expenses, including medical care. The NGO offers them caretakers to assist them in their daily lives.
J Jaya (33), who holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and is one among the four women at the Oomapalayam branch, said, “We divide the household work among ourselves. The caretakers accompany us to monitor our health and offer us counselling regularly.”
She adds, “We mostly do not remember what happened to us before reaching this home. Though I have recovered completely, no one from my family has come to see me. My education helps in running this business, and I hope that I build the skills to run my own business soon.”
V Gomathi, a 45-year-old woman who leads the Oomapalayam branch, said once they started earning, they began to manage the business and gained the confidence to lead respectful lives. “There is another teashop in this area, but our quality, approach, and availability of products have given us a good response. On average, we earn at least Rs 500 to Rs 800 daily,” she said.
The women have been trained in entrepreneurship, tailoring and jewellery making, as well as doormat and basket making at the home. “These sessions will help them live in the society as they know how to become socially and economically independent,” says JS Abisha, a psychiatrist for the women.
“Most of the women rescued from the streets suffer from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and somatoform disorders. Prolonged treatment and counselling are possible ways to recovery. Many have reunited with their families after recovery. A few who were not accepted by their families are left to survive on their own. At times, conflicts reflect their trauma. Occasionally, a heated argument arises between them. But, they behave like family very shortly. They have recovered. This is the difference between what they were and what they are,” Abisha concludes.
