Here, seers are matchmakers!

VIJAYAPURA: Inchgiri Mutt, 40 km from Vijayapura city, is a worthy example of communal harmony and inclusivity. The mutt has been organising inter-caste and inter-faith marriages for the last 50 years and the foundation for this unique tradition was laid by its visionary and revolutionary seer Madhavananda, five decades ago.
Born in 1915, Madhavananda took deeksha at a young age. With his revolutionary ideas, he brought in social reforms that made the mutt popular among all sections of society.
“Seer Madhavananda chose a radical path based on the principles of Basavanna -- the 12th-century social reformer, who fought against the caste system and societal problems. It was in 1974 that Madhavananda organised the first inter-caste and inter-faith marriage ceremony at the mutt where 10 couples tied the knot,” said Mukund Belagali, convenor of the mutt.
It was a bold defiance of the centuries-old taboo and a clarion call to promote communal harmony, peace and equality in society.
“Going against all odds and facing severe criticism, the mutt has organised nearly 25,000 inter-caste and inter-faith marriages over the last five decades,” Belagali said.Madhavananda even got his niece Kalammadevi married to a Muslim, silencing critics. “It was a strong message of secularism that was sent out. That helped the mutt emerge as a progressive force,” he said.
Shadakshari Kampunavar, a prominent functionary of the mutt, said the disciples accept their life partners chosen by the seers. “So far, nobody has questioned the choice of the seers. Those looking for brides or grooms accept their decision without hesitation,” said Kampunavar, who married a woman from another caste. “She was chosen by the seer. I had no idea who she was and from which community she hailed. I accepted the seer’s decision wholeheartedly,” he said. Belagali said even seers selected for the mutt are picked from different castes or communities.
Mutt’s role in freedom struggle
“Seer Madhavananda was a freedom fighter, too. When the freedom struggle was at its peak, he not only mobilised people to fight against British soldiers, but also set up an armoury and a gun-making unit in the erstwhile Bijapur district. The unit also made crude bombs. His men attacked several police stations and took away arms and ammunition,” Kampunavar said.
Post-Independence, the mutt under Madhavananda played a pivotal role in the unification of Karnataka. The seer launched peaceful agitations and went on a 21-day fast to bring all Kannada-speaking regions together. His efforts led to the integration of regions such as Jamkhandi, Jath, Ramadurga, and parts of Mysore state with Karnataka.
Welfare programmes
The mutt has been promoting Sarvodaya initiatives, such as collective farming and “anna dasoha” (community dining). These are aimed at empowering the poor, especially from the marginalised sections. “Seer Madhavananda’s legacy continues even after his death in 1980. Apart from organising mass marriages, the mutt functions as a resource centre for couples facing marital issues. It provides financial and legal support to inter-caste couples and ensures their social integration,” Kampunavar said.
Inchgiri Mutt is a testimony to the fact that religious institutions can bring in positive change in society and ensure its comprehensive growth. “At a time when divisions on the lines of caste and religion continue to plague the country, our mutt has been quietly, but authoritatively, working towards bringing together people through reforms, inclusivity and spreading the message of universal love and brotherhood,” Belagali said.