Here, seers are matchmakers!

VIJAYAPURA: Inchgiri Mutt, 40 km from Vijayapura city, is a worthy example of communal harmony and inclusivity. The mutt has been organising inter-caste and inter-faith marriages for the last 50 years and the foundation for this unique tradition was laid by its visionary and revolutionary seer Madhavananda, five decades ago.

Born in 1915, Madhavananda took deeksha at a young age. With his revolutionary ideas, he brought in social reforms that made the mutt popular among all sections of society.

“Seer Madhavananda chose a radical path based on the principles of Basavanna -- the 12th-century social reformer, who fought against the caste system and societal problems. It was in 1974 that Madhavananda organised the first inter-caste and inter-faith marriage ceremony at the mutt where 10 couples tied the knot,” said Mukund Belagali, convenor of the mutt.

It was a bold defiance of the centuries-old taboo and a clarion call to promote communal harmony, peace and equality in society.

“Going against all odds and facing severe criticism, the mutt has organised nearly 25,000 inter-caste and inter-faith marriages over the last five decades,” Belagali said.Madhavananda even got his niece Kalammadevi married to a Muslim, silencing critics. “It was a strong message of secularism that was sent out. That helped the mutt emerge as a progressive force,” he said.

Shadakshari Kampunavar, a prominent functionary of the mutt, said the disciples accept their life partners chosen by the seers. “So far, nobody has questioned the choice of the seers. Those looking for brides or grooms accept their decision without hesitation,” said Kampunavar, who married a woman from another caste. “She was chosen by the seer. I had no idea who she was and from which community she hailed. I accepted the seer’s decision wholeheartedly,” he said. Belagali said even seers selected for the mutt are picked from different castes or communities.