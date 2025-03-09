Houses of horrors

Twenty-six. That’s how many students have died in the residential schools governed by the ST and SC Development department of Odisha government since July 2024, according to a reply placed in the Assembly on Friday (March 7).

Manisha Mandangi, a Class-VI student of Ashram School in Durgapadu under Rayagada block in Rayagada district, was not one of them though. Last year on July 3, the 10-year-old developed a fever. She was put on paracetamol by hostel’s assistant superintendent Ghana Sabar and the same medication continued till July 6. The next day, as her condition deteriorated, the blood work conducted by the ASHA worker tested positive for malaria PF. Manisha was administered an anti-malaria drug.

However, on July 8, when her health continued to fall and she was unable to wake up, Sabara and cook-cum-attendant (CCA) Punagu Puala took Manisha to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). On the way, the student’s father met them and insisted she be taken home. Sabar and Puala agreed and dropped the student at her home and returned. Shortly afterwards, the assistant superintendent got a call. Manisha had passed away.

The inquiry report by the district welfare officer (DWO), accessed by The New Indian Express, pinned the assistant superintendent and the CCA for their negligence in supervision, delay in informing the head master, who, too, was on leave for two days without permission. That the student was allowed to go home during such critical illness was a gross violation of the clear set of guidelines laid out for safety, security and well-being of the 5.7 lakh boarders who reside in school hostels run by the ST & SC Development department.

Home to the third highest tribal population in India, Odisha also has one of the largest residential schooling facilities for tribal students in the country. Located in remote pockets, these residential schools run by the ST and SC Development department (also called SSD schools) have been in news for deaths and suicides, pregnancy of inmates, all pointing to gross mismanagement.

In January, Congress MLA Ramachandra Kadam first brought up the matter. Inquiry reports of 10 cases, which are in the possession of The New Indian Express, expose the poor state of affairs in these government-run hostels.