‘Combustion Man’ is powering a sustainable future with clean energy

KOZHIKODE: In the late 1990s, a young boy walked barefoot through paddy fields to reach Thattolikkara UP School, a modest Malayalam-medium institution in his village of Chombala, Vadakara. Today, that same boy, popularly known as ‘Combustion Man’, is a globally recognised scientist pioneering sustainable fuel research and holds the prestigious title of trustee chair professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF) -- a first for a Malayali.

Dr Subith Vasu’s groundbreaking work in neutralising chemical weapons has catapulted him to international fame. His research became a key asset for the US department of defense, and his efforts were so significant that the United Nations featured his story in a documentary titled ‘Combustion Man,’ a name that has since become synonymous with his expertise in energy and combustion science.

Born to teacher parents, Subith’s inclination for academics was evident from early on. He secured first rank in the 1999 Kerala state engineering entrance exam and initially considered joining Calicut Regional Engineering College (now NIT Calicut). However, destiny had other plans.

Speaking to TNIE, Subith recounted: “Back then, IIT wasn’t even on most people’s radar. But I cleared the entrance and joined IIT Madras for aerospace engineering.” His academic journey continued with top rank in the GATE exam, leading to a scholarship-funded PhD from Stanford University.

After completing his postdoctoral research at Sandia National Laboratories, Subith joined UCF in 2012, where he now leads cutting-edge research in clean energy and sustainable fuel technologies. His latest work includes developing hydrogen-powered combustion engines for heavy-duty trucks in collaboration with PACCAR, the parent company of Peterbilt and Kenworth.

This $3.5 million project, funded by the US Department of energy, is a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in transportation.

In aviation, Subith works alongside NASA, General Electric (GE), and Boeing to replace traditional jet fuels with ammonia-based alternatives, pushing the frontiers of eco-friendly air travel.

“Developing a safe hydrogen engine and ensuring efficient storage is challenging,” he admits.

“But I’m optimistic that these projects will revolutionise energy sustainability.” Over the years, Subith’s work has extended beyond combustion and clean energy. His research on carbon capture technology (supercritical CO2) led to industrial-scale applications by Net Power, an American energy firm.

A prolific researcher, he has presented nearly 500 papers globally and serves as the US representative at the International Energy Commission (IEC).