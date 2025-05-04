Homemaker’s inspiring journey to become a successful entrepreneur

KADAPA: 45-year-old homemaker from Kadapa district has become a symbol of empowerment for women. Canara Bank-trained entrepreneur Annam Lakshmi Bhavani, a resident of Chinnamusalreddypalle, rose from modest beginnings to establish a successful jute bag unit. Her journey—from self-taught tailor to successful businesswoman—earned national recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Bhavani during the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

A graduate in Bachelor of Arts, Bhavani spent 11 years as a homemaker after marrying Kiran Prasad, TVS showroom general manager. Determined to support her family, she began learning stitching with a group of neighbourhood women. Their initial interest in jute bag manufacturing faced hurdles, as they struggled to find proper guidance online.

In 2019, she turned to the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) run by Canara Bank. Although the institute typically required 30 to 35 participants, Bhavani mobilised 21 women through her Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) group and convinced the bank to conduct the training. Following a 13-day programme, she secured a loan of Rs 2 lakh and launched her jute bag unit, employing local women.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought operations to a halt, Bhavani refused to give up. Instead, she leveraged her DWCRA network to fulfil mask stitching orders from government departments including the District Collectorate and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). Backed by the lead bank manager, she oversaw the production of nearly 2.5 lakh masks—generating income for 40 neighbourhood women.