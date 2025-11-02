Girl gifts a new dawn to dad’s alma mater in TN's Pasumbalur

PERAMBALUR: The sound of the school bell ringing, the smell of chalk dust, lining up for morning assembly, and singing the national anthem half-asleep are some of the best memories of school life. However, for K Kayal, a 17-year-old, these were not the stories her dad’s school revealed.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, when she went to her dad’s hometown in Pasumbalur and lived with her grandparents for a few months, she was shocked to see the school, her dad studied in, in ruins. The broken desks, outdated blackboards, absence of computers or printers, and even the lack of toilets for boys told a completely different story.

Kayal said, “I saw how eager the students were to learn, but their environment made it so hard. It hurt me to think that my father had studied here decades ago, and nothing much had changed. I felt it was my turn to do something.”

Hence, promising her father that she would turn things around, Kayal, a Class 12 student at Zion International Public School, Chennai, started slowly transforming the Pasumbalur Government Higher Secondary School, with her savings and support from her family and friends.

Talking about his nostalgic past, Kayal’s father R Kujalarajan (45) always advised her to never forget her roots, no matter where life took her, and one must always go back and do something for one’s people. Determined to act, Kayal discussed her ideas with her parents, who immediately supported her initiative.