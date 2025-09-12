Once defence aspirant, 25-year-old para athletic gold winner now aspires to be next Chandu Champion

MADHYA PRADESH: Back in 1972, Indian Army soldier Murlikant Petkar, who suffered paraplegia (paralysis of both legs and lower part of the body) in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, overcame the disability with sheer will and talent to win the country’s first Paralympic Gold with world record timing in the 50 meters freestyle swimming event.
More than half a century later, the Padma Shri and Arjun Awardee, along with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 2024 Bollywood flick, Chandu Champion, a biopic based on his life, is inspiring a 25-year-old paraplegic youth Nikhil Rajput in Madhya Pradesh chase his Paralympic dream.
Paralysed below the chest due to a major mishap in March 2023, Nikhil, a resident of Bankhedi village under Pipariya tehsil of central Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, has won three gold medals and two silver medals within just six months at two successive State Para Athletics Championships at Gwalior and Bhopal, respectively.
He is now preparing hard in his village’s government school ground with his younger sister Anisha Rajput, for replicating the gold medal-winning feat at the next National Para Athletics Championships.
A meritorious student and a resolute Kabaddi player since school days, the science graduate cracked the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations in 2022. He had come down from Delhi to his village in MP to celebrate Holi with parents and younger sister, when the mishap changed his life forever.
“I came to my village for Holi in March, as I had to join the army training from April onwards. But on March 6 evening, while I was doing the fast-evening walk, a sudden thunderstorm uprooted a decades old mango tree on me, which fractured my spine beyond repair. My dreams of serving the country’s defence forces as an officer stood shattered under the uprooted tree, as surgeries, robotic therapy, and all kinds of Ayurvedic treatment which cost my agrarian family around Rs 20 lakh, failed to deliver any result. Even my mother’s jewellery had to be sold to fund my treatment, but it couldn’t reverse the paraplegia (paralysis below the chest), plunging me into deep despair,” Nikhil recounts with tearful eyes.
Confined to a wheelchair, Nikhil was even contemplating the extreme step of ending his life in 2024, when he watched the Kartik Aaryan-starrer movie Chandu Champion in June 2024, which not just compelled him to shelve the thought of suicide, but also galvanized him to live a new life as a Para Athlete.
“With a dark future staring at me, I stood confined to the bed and wheelchair and even asked my parents, Parvat Singh and Sharmilla Rajput to give me poison for ending life. It was, however, the movie Chandu Champion which injected new life in me. I watched the movie not once, but six times and resolved that if Murlikant Sir can do the impossible, why can’t I work at replicating his feat," Nikhil said.
"Two months later, the Indian Para Athletics team’s 29 medals winning success at the 2024 Paris Paralympics further bolster my resolve. Around 8-9 of India’s medallists at Paris were paraplegics like me, which prompted me to get in touch with the MP State Para Sports Association and start preparing for the 14th MP State Para Athletics Championships scheduled at Gwalior in February 2025,” he added.
The next big question was which sports to select in Para Sports. His family had already invested nearly all the money at their disposal in his treatment and farming on just two acres of land. Without much hope of being able to fund his Para Sports career in expensive target sports like shooting and archery, Nikhil opted for javelin, shot put, and discus under the F 54 category of athletics.
The F 54 category applies to athletes who compete from a seated position and have full arm and power movement, but lack abdominal muscle power and sitting balance, typically due to spinal cord injury.
Being a robust Kabaddi player in school days and a rigorous gymmer before the March 6, 2023 mishap, Nikhil had full confidence in his strong grip. Then began the focused training with none other but his best buddy and younger sister Anisha, who aspired to become a 100-meter sprinter and join the MP Police as an officer, when Nikhil was readying to join the defence forces.
“If social media posts by octogenarian Murlikant Petkar Sir daily motivate me, then Anisha is not only my younger sister, but my backbone, prime support system at home as well as on the field. She is my mentor and guide, who keeps on finding the best training videos from YouTube and helping me train with them under watchful and protective care at the government school ground. Even at the state championships, she has been with me, picking up the javelin and shot put every time for me and motivating me to throw it at a longer distance than the previous throw. I cannot even dream success without her,” said the proud brother Nikhil.
Motivated and trained by his sister, Nikhil won gold at his Para Sports debut, the February 2025 14th MP State Para Athletics Championship in Gwalior in the Javelin with a 13-meter throw and followed it up with silver medals in Shot Put and Discus. He consequently qualified for the javelin event of the National Para Athletics Championship in Chennai the same month and finished 12th.
Six months later, he increased the javelin’s distance by around two meters, winning the gold again in javelin and following it up with on top of the podium finish in Shot Put at the 15th State Para Athletics Championships held in Bhopal.
Having qualified for the javelin event at the next National Championships, Nikhil has now set his eyes on winning gold in the nationals, a gold at the Asian Championship in Japan in 2026 and a Paralympic Gold one day.
And supporting him in chasing his dream is sister Anisha, who too, motivated by brother Nikhil’s resolve, has started working hard on building a career as a 100-meter sprinter since the last two months.
“Bhaiya has been my inspiration right since childhood, he promised me to shape my athletics career after joining the defence forces, but both his and my dream were cut short by the March 6, 2023 mishap. But Bhaiya’s new avtar of becoming the next Chandu Champion has emboldened me to revive my dream of becoming a champion 100-meter sprinter. While he trains under my watchful eyes at the government school in our village daily, I train under his guidance and strict watch on the village’s roads, as he keeps pressing me daily to run faster and faster to beat the targeted time set by him on the timer. Mere Bhaiya Nikhil jaisa koi nahi,” says a proud Anisha.