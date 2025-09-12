Once defence aspirant, 25-year-old para athletic gold winner now aspires to be next Chandu Champion

A meritorious student and a resolute Kabaddi player since school days, the science graduate cracked the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations in 2022. He had come down from Delhi to his village in MP to celebrate Holi with parents and younger sister, when the mishap changed his life forever.

“I came to my village for Holi in March, as I had to join the army training from April onwards. But on March 6 evening, while I was doing the fast-evening walk, a sudden thunderstorm uprooted a decades old mango tree on me, which fractured my spine beyond repair. My dreams of serving the country’s defence forces as an officer stood shattered under the uprooted tree, as surgeries, robotic therapy, and all kinds of Ayurvedic treatment which cost my agrarian family around Rs 20 lakh, failed to deliver any result. Even my mother’s jewellery had to be sold to fund my treatment, but it couldn’t reverse the paraplegia (paralysis below the chest), plunging me into deep despair,” Nikhil recounts with tearful eyes.

Confined to a wheelchair, Nikhil was even contemplating the extreme step of ending his life in 2024, when he watched the Kartik Aaryan-starrer movie Chandu Champion in June 2024, which not just compelled him to shelve the thought of suicide, but also galvanized him to live a new life as a Para Athlete.

“With a dark future staring at me, I stood confined to the bed and wheelchair and even asked my parents, Parvat Singh and Sharmilla Rajput to give me poison for ending life. It was, however, the movie Chandu Champion which injected new life in me. I watched the movie not once, but six times and resolved that if Murlikant Sir can do the impossible, why can’t I work at replicating his feat," Nikhil said.

"Two months later, the Indian Para Athletics team’s 29 medals winning success at the 2024 Paris Paralympics further bolster my resolve. Around 8-9 of India’s medallists at Paris were paraplegics like me, which prompted me to get in touch with the MP State Para Sports Association and start preparing for the 14th MP State Para Athletics Championships scheduled at Gwalior in February 2025,” he added.