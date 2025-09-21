'Deepam Trust' is light at end of the tunnel

CHENNAI: It’s been nearly 35 years, but Shaleny John still remembers the day vividly. A seven-year-old boy, who had tragically fallen into a boiling eucalyptus oil pot, was rushed to the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore. The accident had disfigured his face, his eyeball had been replaced, and his skin was badly scarred.

“People hesitated even to go near him. But my mother, who was a nurse, cared for him with compassion and supported him both financially and emotionally. Watching her, I realised that I too wanted to stand by the abandoned and neglected children,” recollects 50-year-old Shaleny, whose decision to become a social activist deepened that day; a choice that later shaped her entire life.

Ever since then, Shaleny from Chennai’s Kodambakkam has been carrying forward a mission to serve children and those in need. Today, the seeds of kindness have grown into a large tree of service. With the full support of her husband, John Winsten, a practicing chartered accountant, the couple now spends a huge amount every year to support old age homes, government school students, and tribal children across Tamil Nadu.

While her mother’s career in medical service had introduced Shaleny to the harsh realities of life, the seeds to her life’s mission were planted much earlier; when her father, who had taught her to care for others with unconditional love, passed in 1984. “I thought my whole world had turned dark. His sudden death left a deep wound in my heart, but it also became the reason for me to dedicate my life to social service,” says Shaleny, her voice heavy with emotion.