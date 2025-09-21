'Deepam Trust' is light at end of the tunnel
CHENNAI: It’s been nearly 35 years, but Shaleny John still remembers the day vividly. A seven-year-old boy, who had tragically fallen into a boiling eucalyptus oil pot, was rushed to the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore. The accident had disfigured his face, his eyeball had been replaced, and his skin was badly scarred.
“People hesitated even to go near him. But my mother, who was a nurse, cared for him with compassion and supported him both financially and emotionally. Watching her, I realised that I too wanted to stand by the abandoned and neglected children,” recollects 50-year-old Shaleny, whose decision to become a social activist deepened that day; a choice that later shaped her entire life.
Ever since then, Shaleny from Chennai’s Kodambakkam has been carrying forward a mission to serve children and those in need. Today, the seeds of kindness have grown into a large tree of service. With the full support of her husband, John Winsten, a practicing chartered accountant, the couple now spends a huge amount every year to support old age homes, government school students, and tribal children across Tamil Nadu.
While her mother’s career in medical service had introduced Shaleny to the harsh realities of life, the seeds to her life’s mission were planted much earlier; when her father, who had taught her to care for others with unconditional love, passed in 1984. “I thought my whole world had turned dark. His sudden death left a deep wound in my heart, but it also became the reason for me to dedicate my life to social service,” says Shaleny, her voice heavy with emotion.
In the early years, financial constraints were her biggest hurdle. “After my marriage, we struggled to make ends meet. Still, my husband gave me Rs 2,000, and out of that I would save at least Rs 200 to help children and others in distress,” she says with a smile.
Over the years, her two children — Sherwin Mariaano and Reeticka Marin — also stepped in to support her. “I never wanted to raise funds from others. That is why our family takes full responsibility. Whatever we do, we do it from our own earnings,” she explains firmly.
So far, the family has sponsored three government schools in Chengalpattu district and many old age and children’s homes, though she prefers not to reveal their names. “I believe the dignity and welfare of the beneficiaries should always come first,” she says, highlighting her quiet commitment to service.
Yet, even now, this dedicated soul strongly believes that the society has not changed much. “In today’s modern world too, people — whether students, elderly, or those with disabilities — continue to suffer without proper shelter, food, education, guidance and health awareness,” observes Shaleny. In 2010, she took a step further by registering Deepam Trust, an organisation through which she channels support to other NGOs as well. With the help of volunteers, the trust conducts health awareness programmes, guiding communities about hygiene, nutrition, and preventive care.
C Moeson Moses, one of the beneficiaries of Shaleny’s initiatives, told TNIE, “Many people are still not aware of government schemes like the centre’s health insurance programme, Atal Pension Yojana, E-Shram and others. Through her trust, Shaleny has been conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about these schemes and to guide them in accessing the benefits.”
He went on to explain how Shaleny goes beyond awareness. For instance, to apply for the PMJAY health insurance card, beneficiaries need to pay Rs 100. For many daily wage workers and poor families, even this small amount becomes a barrier. “Shaleny personally took the responsibility of covering that cost. In the past three years alone, she has helped nearly two lakh people by giving each one Rs 100 to ensure they received their insurance cards,” Moses noted with admiration.
She has also extended her focus towards healthcare institutions. In Egmore government hospital, she has been supporting patients by contributing to nutrition programmes, ensuring that those admitted receive proper food during their treatment.
For many like Moses, Shaleny’s work is not just about money or schemes. It is about the reassurance that someone cares — a reminder that kindness can bridge gaps where systems fall short.
(Edited by Arya AJ)