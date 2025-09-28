Dhruti Charitable Trust: All ears, no judgement

CHENNAI: Ping! Grab the phone in one swift motion and scroll for hours until your brain leaks out of your ears. ‘I got promoted’—screams a LinkedIn post of a social media friend. Close tab, open Instagram. The feed gets flooded with ten different posts of people sipping cocktails in ‘live life to the fullest’ captioned beach pictures. Immediate comparison with your lack, and rising anxiety about the future.

This is the epidemic that has taken over young minds. A disease of brainless scrolling and bed rotting which has made young minds less sharp and cripplingly insecure, as per studies. For most, seeking help or therapy is either shameful or too expensive. When it seemed like there was no cure to the anxiety-induced life of the youth, two Chennai-based entrepreneurs, Ramji Venkatachari and Suresh Arunachalam, decided to step in.

The duo had long observed the struggles of students. Ramji, with years of experience in IT solutions for education, had worked closely with psychologists and understood the need for supportive systems. Suresh, a community leader and Rotarian, had spent two decades serving the people of Chennai through social initiatives.

Both had witnessed how social media, academics, and peer pressure coupled with the aftermath of the pandemic were affecting young adults. Wanting to “give back to the community”, they set up at Dhruti Charitable Trust in 2024 to provide affordable and empathetic professional mental health services for students. “The idea was to create a bridge between psychological counsellors and the student community,” says Ramji. “We wanted to ensure that help is never denied because of stigma or affordability.”