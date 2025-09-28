Dhruti Charitable Trust: All ears, no judgement

CHENNAI: Ping! Grab the phone in one swift motion and scroll for hours until your brain leaks out of your ears. ‘I got promoted’—screams a LinkedIn post of a social media friend. Close tab, open Instagram. The feed gets flooded with ten different posts of people sipping cocktails in ‘live life to the fullest’ captioned beach pictures. Immediate comparison with your lack, and rising anxiety about the future.
This is the epidemic that has taken over young minds. A disease of brainless scrolling and bed rotting which has made young minds less sharp and cripplingly insecure, as per studies. For most, seeking help or therapy is either shameful or too expensive. When it seemed like there was no cure to the anxiety-induced life of the youth, two Chennai-based entrepreneurs, Ramji Venkatachari and Suresh Arunachalam, decided to step in.
The duo had long observed the struggles of students. Ramji, with years of experience in IT solutions for education, had worked closely with psychologists and understood the need for supportive systems. Suresh, a community leader and Rotarian, had spent two decades serving the people of Chennai through social initiatives.
Both had witnessed how social media, academics, and peer pressure coupled with the aftermath of the pandemic were affecting young adults. Wanting to “give back to the community”, they set up at Dhruti Charitable Trust in 2024 to provide affordable and empathetic professional mental health services for students. “The idea was to create a bridge between psychological counsellors and the student community,” says Ramji. “We wanted to ensure that help is never denied because of stigma or affordability.”
“I truly appreciated receiving thoughtful and proper responses from my counsellor, which made me feel both heard and understood throughout. The session was comfortable, non-judgmental, and supportive, allowing me to open up freely. I particularly valued the opportunity to connect with my present experiences and found the techniques used to be helpful.
Moving forward, I would like to explore my past in greater detail so that I can receive deeper guidance, and I am also keen to focus more on strategies to prevent zoning out. Overall, I felt highly satisfied with the session and very comfortable sharing my thoughts and feelings,” says a 20-year-old medical student who recently sought counselling at Dhruti Charitable Trust in Chennai. For her and many others, Dhruti offers a safe, judgment-free space and compassionate guidance.
At the heart of Dhruti is a team of nearly ten dedicated counsellors, led by chief psychological officer S Divya Prabha and director of psychological services G Sangeetha. The team is multilingual, highly qualified, and trained to create safe, inclusive spaces for students. Counselling sessions are available daily from 10 am to 10 pm on weekdays, and till midnight on weekends. Plans are underway to expand the team to 30 counsellors.
Recognising that mental health also needs a community approach, the trust also conducts interactive workshops across city colleges. In August and September this year alone, Dhruti organised 50 sessions in 30 institutions, ranging from arts and science colleges to engineering campuses.
Each workshop lasts over an hour and encourages open conversations on resilience, self-care, and emotional well-being. For many students, these are the first opportunities to talk about issues that have long been hidden. “It felt refreshing to know I wasn’t alone,” said one participant of a city-based arts and science college.
One of Dhruti’s most innovative initiatives is PEERS (Peer Engagement for Emotional Resilience & Support). Based on the principle of “students supporting students,” the programme trains small groups of student volunteers in select colleges to run mental health clubs on campus.
The pilot has begun at Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science, where students are being mentored to conduct awareness activities to amplify mental health conversations and ensure they become a natural part of campus life.
The stories of students who have sought help speak volumes. A 21-year-old engineering student recalls, “I felt accepted without judgment, making it easier to share openly. At the same time, I realised I need more practical strategies to work on between sessions. The follow-up offered by my counsellor made me feel cared for, and I look forward to continuing this journey.”
For the founders, the journey is just beginning. “Our aim is to normalise mental health conversations on campuses,” says Suresh. “If even a handful of students feel supported enough to take care of their emotional well-being, we believe we’ve made a difference.”As one student summed it up, “At Dhruti, I felt safe to share without fear of being judged. For the first time, I believe I can take small steps toward healing.”
Contact: Dhruti Charitable Trust, 11, Malaviya Avenue, Tiruvanmiyur, Chennai – 600 041+91 63801 45821(Edited by Mary Catherene)