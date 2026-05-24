Ramanaiah takes Venkatagiri Jamdani global

NELLORE: In the delicate weave of a Jamdani saree, where every motif is crafted by hand and every thread tells a story, lies the life journey of Gowrabathini Ramanaiah — a man who transformed a humble inheritance into a global legacy.

Born in 1950 in Bangarupeta, a small weaving village in Venkatagiri mandal of SPSR Nellore district, Ramanaiah’s life began amid poverty and hardship. Coming from a Devanga family of traditional weavers, he had little choice but to enter the profession as a child. While formal education remained out of reach, the loom became his classroom and weaving his lifelong pursuit.

Under the guidance of his father, Ramanaiah mastered the intricate Jamdani technique, a centuries-old art known for its labour-intensive process and exquisite detailing. Over the years, he evolved into a master craftsman, creating fine sarees, wall hangings and dress materials that blended tradition with innovation. His works stood out not only for their craftsmanship but also for their storytelling, with each design reflecting culture.

Among his most celebrated creations is the Kalpavriksham saree, inspired by the mythical wish-fulfilling tree. Rich with symbolic motifs of leaves, flowers, birds and animals, the saree represents harmony. A wall hanging based on this concept gained international attention when it was presented as a diplomatic gift by Modi to Bangladesh’s leadership, placing Ramanaiah’s artistry on the global stage.

At a time when traditional handloom weaving was declining due to industrialisation, Ramanaiah emerged as a torchbearer for the craft. He dedicated himself not only to preserving the Jamdani tradition but also to reviving it. As a master weaver, he trained nearly 100 artisans, equipping them with the skills needed to sustain their livelihoods and continue the legacy. His efforts helped strengthen the weaving community in and around Venkatagiri.