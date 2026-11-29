BERHAMPUR: When death strikes, the grief of losing a loved one is compounded by the need to arrange a vehicle to carry the body. For poor and helpless families, this is an additional burden when they are least prepared to face it. In Rayagada’s Padmapur sub-division, a quiet and unassuming Gadadhar Sahu steps up, as he has been for the last 10 years, without charging a rupee.

The 55-year-old home guard and police department driver is a familiar and reassuring presence for many during their moments of profound grief. Over the last decade, Gadadhar has accompanied more than 1,200 deceased on their final journey, transporting bodies from accident sites and hospitals to their homes or cremation grounds.

Whether it is an accident victim lying unattended on a roadside, an unidentified body, or a patient who breathes his last in a hospital, Gadadhar arranges the free transportation. It is his life’s mission to ensure no family is left struggling to give their loved ones a dignified farewell.

Sometimes, he transports two to three bodies a day. On an average, he helps 10 to 12 families every month. His service extends to bodies from Padmapur community health centre, Gunupur sub-divisional hospital and accident sites across the region.