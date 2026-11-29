BERHAMPUR: When death strikes, the grief of losing a loved one is compounded by the need to arrange a vehicle to carry the body. For poor and helpless families, this is an additional burden when they are least prepared to face it. In Rayagada’s Padmapur sub-division, a quiet and unassuming Gadadhar Sahu steps up, as he has been for the last 10 years, without charging a rupee.
The 55-year-old home guard and police department driver is a familiar and reassuring presence for many during their moments of profound grief. Over the last decade, Gadadhar has accompanied more than 1,200 deceased on their final journey, transporting bodies from accident sites and hospitals to their homes or cremation grounds.
Whether it is an accident victim lying unattended on a roadside, an unidentified body, or a patient who breathes his last in a hospital, Gadadhar arranges the free transportation. It is his life’s mission to ensure no family is left struggling to give their loved ones a dignified farewell.
Sometimes, he transports two to three bodies a day. On an average, he helps 10 to 12 families every month. His service extends to bodies from Padmapur community health centre, Gunupur sub-divisional hospital and accident sites across the region.
Behind this remarkable initiative lies a simple incident that changed his outlook on life. Around a decade ago, Gadadhar witnessed a poor man desperately searching for a vehicle to take the body of a deceased relative home. Coming from a remote area and unable to afford the transportation charges, the man was visibly distressed. His helplessness and tears moved Gadadhar, who realised that even in death; poverty could deprive a family of the basic dignity of bidding farewell to a loved one. That day, he resolved to do something for such families. What started as an act of compassion gradually evolved into a sustained humanitarian mission. The initiative received a significant boost from social worker Sanjay Sahu, who purchased a hearse van and entrusted its management to Gadadhar.
The local auto drivers’ association president, A Nageswar Rao, also extends support by continuing the service whenever Gadadhar is unavailable. Despite being engaged in this demanding voluntary work, Gadadhar has never accepted money from the families he serves. He does not expect recognition or awards for his efforts either. In fact, he prefers to remain away from publicity.
Gadadhar believes social service should spring from one’s inner conviction rather than the desire for public appreciation. He feels publicising an act of service undertaken at the prompting of one’s conscience can undermine its very spirit and create doubts about the motive behind it. For him, the satisfaction of helping someone in distress is reward enough. “Helping people in times of distress gives me immense self-satisfaction. That is the greatest reward I can ever receive,” he says.
Gadadhar has been serving the police department as a driver for the past 25 years. His professional responsibilities have brought him face-to-face with numerous road accidents, suicides and unnatural deaths. Balancing his official duties with this voluntary commitment, he has demonstrated that humanity does not necessarily require wealth or influence, but simply a willingness to reach out when someone is in need. His work has earned appreciation from the Rayagada Police. Sub-divisional police officer Babuli Nayak says Gadadhar’s hearse service is not merely a means of transporting bodies but a reflection of social sensitivity and compassion.
“In today’s busy working life, it is difficult for one person to spare time for another. In modern civilisation, humanity often gets lost. The service rendered by Gadadhar and Nageswar sends a noble message to society,” Nayak says.
At a time when social service is often measured through donations, photographs and public recognition, Gadadhar’s quiet contribution stands apart. He does not seek applause, nor does he wait for his efforts to become public news. He simply responds when a family needs him most. Coming from an ordinary middle-class background, Gadadhar shows that the ability to serve society is not determined by one’s financial standing. Sometimes, the greatest contribution comes from sharing whatever little one has with those who have even less. And perhaps, in a world increasingly seeking recognition, his greatest distinction is he chooses to let his service speak for itself.