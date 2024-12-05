India diabetes study reveals nearly half of those tested have abnormal blood glucose levels

A recent India diabetes prevalence study analyzing HbA1c test results—a key measure of blood glucose levels over the past three months—found that a staggering 49.3% of the 1,966,449 adults surveyed across the country exhibited abnormal glucose levels.

The nationwide study, which focused on individuals undergoing routine health checkups in 2023, also highlighted significant regional disparities in the incidence of the disease. Among those with abnormal glucose levels, 22.25% were identified as prediabetic and 27.18% as diabetic.

These findings underscore the growing burden of this metabolic disorder, positioning diabetes as a "pandemic in the making," and calling for urgent action, according to Thyrocare Technologies, the Mumbai-based diagnostics chain that conducted the study. The findings were published in the scientific journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

"This research provides a critical lens through which we can view the diabetes epidemic in India," says Dr. Preet Kaur, co-author of the study and Vice President of Lab Operations and Quality at Thyrocare.

Dr. Kaur adds that the geographical and dietary trends revealed by the study demonstrate the significant impact of lifestyle on the prevalence of the disease.

Key trends revealed in the study:

Regional disparities in prevalence

The study found that Odisha has the highest prevalence of both prediabetes and diabetes, while Jammu & Kashmir recorded the lowest levels. This highlights the need for region-specific health programs to address these disparities.

Dietary patterns and diabetes

The analysis showed a striking correlation between dietary habits and the prevalence of diabetes. States with higher rice consumption had a greater incidence of both diabetes and prediabetes, while states with predominantly wheat-based diets had lower prevalence rates. This underscores the role of diet in managing disease risk.

Gender and age trends

Males had a significantly higher prevalence of diabetes (30.84%) compared to females (23.51%). Prediabetes prevalence was relatively balanced between genders.

The data also revealed that individuals aged 65 and older face the highest burden of diabetes. Worryingly, there was an increasing prevalence of the disease in the economically active age group (36-65 years). Young adults (18-35 years) showed higher rates of prediabetes than diabetes, indicating a high potential for developing the disease.

Socioeconomic and healthcare challenges

The study warns that diabetes poses a severe strain on India’s healthcare infrastructure and individual finances. It advocates for regular screening and awareness campaigns to reduce the impact of undiagnosed cases.

Screening insights and policy implications

By leveraging the HbA1c test—a reliable marker for long-term glucose monitoring—the research emphasizes the importance of routine testing. The findings urge policymakers to implement targeted preventive measures in high-burden regions, with an emphasis on lifestyle modifications and public health education.

According to Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare Technologies and President of API Holdings, this study highlights the silent but alarming rise of diabetes and prediabetes in India.

"With nearly half of the tested population exhibiting abnormal glucose levels, it is imperative to prioritize regular testing, mass screening, and early detection. These efforts, combined with education and region-specific interventions, are crucial to curbing this epidemic. The role of diet in disease management cannot be overstated, and we hope this research sparks meaningful action in public health policy, promoting a more proactive approach to disease prevention and management," suggests Guha.