The Smart Skincare Routine

Regardless of where you stand with your skincare resolutions, let’s make a small addition to this year’s list: smart skincare. The star here is the ceramides.

What are ceramides?

Ceramides are your skin’s best friends. These lipids, or fats, reside in the outer layers of your skin, quietly doing their job of making it look fantastic while also defending against external stressors. They make up over 50 per cent of your skin’s structure! That’s right—over half. With such proficiency in managing skin tensions, wouldn’t you want them on your team? Ceramides hold your skin together. They are also powerhouse anti-ageing agents. They enhance your skin’s elasticity and radiance.

Do you need ceramide-based products?

A weakened skin barrier invites problems like dryness, wrinkles, and acne. This is where ceramide-rich skincare products come to the rescue, providing essential barrier protection. You should apply ceramide-enriched moisturisers to slightly damp skin. This technique seals moisture in. Just remember to tailor the amount to your skin type—oily skin necessitates less moisture, while severely dry skin may require a more generous application