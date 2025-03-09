The Smart Skincare Routine

Regardless of where you stand with your skincare resolutions, let’s make a small addition to this year’s list: smart skincare. The star here is the ceramides.
What are ceramides?
Ceramides are your skin’s best friends. These lipids, or fats, reside in the outer layers of your skin, quietly doing their job of making it look fantastic while also defending against external stressors. They make up over 50 per cent of your skin’s structure! That’s right—over half. With such proficiency in managing skin tensions, wouldn’t you want them on your team? Ceramides hold your skin together. They are also powerhouse anti-ageing agents. They enhance your skin’s elasticity and radiance.
Do you need ceramide-based products?
A weakened skin barrier invites problems like dryness, wrinkles, and acne. This is where ceramide-rich skincare products come to the rescue, providing essential barrier protection. You should apply ceramide-enriched moisturisers to slightly damp skin. This technique seals moisture in. Just remember to tailor the amount to your skin type—oily skin necessitates less moisture, while severely dry skin may require a more generous application
Why is there a current buzz around ceramides?
The answer is—the influence of social media. You’ll find plenty of content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, especially from a younger audience who prefer straightforward skincare. There’s been a surge in demand for safe, sustainable products that actually deliver results.
Goodbye, wrinkles
Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for wrinkle prevention. Regular use of ceramide-rich moisturisers will certainly contribute to smoother, hydrated skin and improve your skin’s pH levels
Acne fighters
Ceramides are adverse to acne because they prevent skin from drying out, which is a common trigger for breakouts. Ceramide-based products can soothe dryness without clogging pores.
Where can you find ceramides?
Many moisturisers contain ceramides, enhancing their effectiveness in maintaining your skin’s barrier. Here’s a roundup of ceramide-rich products available in India: 1. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion 2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream 3. The Derma Co. 1% Ceramide Moisturizer 4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin E Moisturizing Cream 5. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence.
Choosing the right ceramide blend
Always consider your skin type and needs, and do a patch test before settling on a ceramide-rich moisturiser. Dry skin: Look for hydrating options. Sensitive skin: Choose gentle, fragrance-free creams. Anti-ageing: You can’t go wrong with a blend of ceramides and retinol. Do yourself a favour by adopting smart skincare practices to let your skin thrive with ceramide protection.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi askdrdeepali@yahoo.com