Walk the Line with Alkaline

Sourav Choudhary, a 37-year-old marketing professional from Kolkata, couldn’t believe that a simple change in his diet could alter his daily routine. Plagued by constant acid reflux and low energy, he was willing to try anything. When a friend suggested the alkaline diet, he was skeptical but curious. “I thought it was just another health fad, but within a few weeks, I felt lighter, my digestion improved, and I wasn’t constantly reaching for antacids.” The diet, which focuses on the belief that certain foods can influence the body’s pH balance (the relative amount of acidity or alkalinity), has seen a surge in popularity, particularly among those seeking a holistic approach to health. But does science agree with these claims?

On the Rise

The alkaline diet has gained momentum globally, fuelled by endorsements from celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Elle Macpherson, who credit it for clearer skin, better digestion, and increased energy. Influencers and wellness brands have further popularised it. In India, urban wellness communities and dietitians have observed a growing interest, particularly among those exploring alternative approaches to weight management and gut health. At its core, the diet is based on the belief that consuming more alkaline foods, such as leafy greens, nuts, and legumes, while avoiding foods like meat, dairy, caffeine, and processed products, can create a healthier internal environment for the gut. Some proponents even claim it can prevent chronic illnesses and slowdown ageing. However, science tells a different story. Research suggests, while diet can influence urine pH, it has little impact on blood pH, which remains tightly regulated by the body’s natural buffering systems. “The human body has an incredibly sophisticated system for maintaining pH balance,” explains Indrani Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Food and Nutrition, Kingston Educational Institute, West Bengal. “Our kidneys and lungs regulate pH levels efficiently, so the food we eat has little impact on our blood’s acidity,” says Banerjee.