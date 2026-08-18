Digital record, penalties in new rules for contagious diseases in animals

NEW DELHI: The Centre has proposed new regulations for prevention and control of infectious and contagious diseases in animals. The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Rules, 2026, emphasise enhanced surveillance, timely reporting, and penalties for people who fail to report a contagious disease in cattle within a specified time frame.
“The 2026 proposal introduces a more comprehensive disease-surveillance and reporting framework. It tightens the existing system by incorporating digital reporting, vaccination records, veterinary accountability, and rapid government surveillance,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.
A significant change is the introduction of digital reporting through the Bharat Pashudhan portal. Under this proposal, a village officer is required to report suspected outbreaks or infected animals to a veterinarian, who must then inform both the state and Central governments. Vaccination administration and certification will also be recorded through this portal, the official said.
The new draft expands upon the previous rules established in 2010. The Centre has developed the regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The original rules, notified in December 2010, focused on vaccination certificates, the process for post-mortem examinations, and carcass disposal.
The proposed rules enhance post-mortem procedures. Veterinarians must ensure hygienic facilities, collect representative tissue and fluid samples, properly identify carcass parts, prevent removal of tissues from the examination area, and thoroughly disinfect equipment and premises. “Reports must be submitted through Bharat Pashudhan within 12 hours of the examination,” the official said.
The carcass-disposal provisions largely maintain the safeguards established in the 2010 rules, including burial away from water sources, lime treatment, sufficient soil cover, and restrictions on locating burial sites in flood-prone areas.
“Any authorised person can receive complaints and issue notices to the individuals involved, requiring a response within 30 days. Following a hearing, penalties can be imposed on those found flouting rules. The penalties collected will be directed to the Animal Welfare Board of India,” the official added.
The funds will be utilised for animal health management and prevention and control of scheduled diseases, among others.
Vaccination watch
New rules stipulate vaccination records, veterinary accountability, and surveillance
Vaccination certification will be recorded through Bharat Pashudhan portal
Under post-mortem procedures, vets must identify carcass parts, prevent removal of tissues from examination area
Reports must be submitted online within 12 hours of examination