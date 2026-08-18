Digital record, penalties in new rules for contagious diseases in animals

NEW DELHI: The Centre has proposed new regulations for prevention and control of infectious and contagious diseases in animals. The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Rules, 2026, emphasise enhanced surveillance, timely reporting, and penalties for people who fail to report a contagious disease in cattle within a specified time frame.

“The 2026 proposal introduces a more comprehensive disease-surveillance and reporting framework. It tightens the existing system by incorporating digital reporting, vaccination records, veterinary accountability, and rapid government surveillance,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

A significant change is the introduction of digital reporting through the Bharat Pashudhan portal. Under this proposal, a village officer is required to report suspected outbreaks or infected animals to a veterinarian, who must then inform both the state and Central governments. Vaccination administration and certification will also be recorded through this portal, the official said.

The new draft expands upon the previous rules established in 2010. The Centre has developed the regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The original rules, notified in December 2010, focused on vaccination certificates, the process for post-mortem examinations, and carcass disposal.