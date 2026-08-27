Ex-MLA Thukral arrested while heading to submit memorandum to Uttarakhand CM over specialist doctor shortage

DEHRADUN: Former Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral and several of his supporters were detained on Thursday while they were on their way to submit a memorandum to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the shortage of specialist doctors at the district hospital in Udham Singh Nagar.

The police action came ahead of the Chief Minister’s participation in the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan’ programme at the JC Public School ground in Rudrapur. After receiving information about Thukral’s plan to meet Dhami, police stopped the former legislator and his supporters before they could reach the venue and took them into custody.

Thukral sought to draw the Chief Minister’s attention to the shortage of specialist doctors at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru District Hospital in Rudrapur and the difficulties faced by patients. He said the facility was Udham Singh Nagar’s main government hospital and catered to a large number of patients from Rudrapur and other parts of the district.

According to Thukral, the lack of specialists frequently forces the hospital authorities to refer patients to larger medical institutions for advanced treatment. Such referrals, he said, place an additional financial burden on families while also causing delays and considerable inconvenience.