China get to develop Mongla port economic zone in site delisted for India

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh's decision to hand over the development of an economic zone at Mongla Port to a Chinese state-owned company marks a significant shift in Dhaka’s strategic and economic engagement with Beijing following the recently concluded visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China.

The project will be developed on around 110 acres of land adjacent to Mongla Port in Bagerhat. The land was originally earmarked for an Indian economic zone but was later delisted under the Muhammad Yunus-led administration as India-Bangladesh ties deteriorated.

Mongla, Bangladesh's second-largest and second-busiest seaport after Chattogram, lies about 188 km from Kolkata and close to the Sundarbans, giving it considerable strategic importance. Sources familiar with the development said the plans include setting up manufacturing industries, warehouses and storage facilities in the economic zone. The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation for the project.

The agreement is widely seen as a major policy shift in a region that New Delhi has traditionally regarded as part of its immediate neighbourhood.

Following talks between the two sides, China sought to downplay any geopolitical implications of the growing partnership. Responding to questions about India's concerns, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third-party influence.”

The spokesperson added, “China stands ready to seek greater synergy in development strategies with Bangladesh and step up exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, water conservancy, and livelihood projects. The comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation of the Teesta River is a livelihood project to which the Bangladeshi side attaches great importance. China is ready to do what it can to support this project.”

The Teesta project has drawn close attention in India because the river flows near the India-Bangladesh border and has implications for India's northeastern region.

The joint statement issued after the talks said both sides agreed to “jointly advance the Mongla Port Facilities Modernization and Expansion Project” and the development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in connectivity, scientific and technological innovation, information and communications technology, green energy, disaster management and climate change, while exploring “new options for regional connectivity, including direct connectivity between China and Bangladesh.”

The joint statement further said that the Chinese side would “provide support and assistance within its capacity” for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, and support experts from both countries in expediting the feasibility study and related work.