Punjab Police ASI found dead with gunshot injury in Amritsar

The body of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector bearing a gunshot wound was recovered near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road in Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information about the body of ASI Joga Singh early Sunday.

A police team, led by the Station House Officer of Majithia police station, reached the spot soon after the information was received.

A forensic team also examined the scene, the SSP said.

The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital.

"We are exploring all angles, including personal enmity, road rage, or any other possible angle," said the SSP, who also visited the spot where the body was found.

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)