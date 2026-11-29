GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who dream of rising to power through discord, see India in fragments, and remain upset over the nation's achievements should listen to Bhupen Hazarika's songs so that better sense prevails upon them.

Addressing the closing ceremony of year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of the legendary singer-musician at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, Modi said that despite India’s diversity in languages, food habits and lifestyles, all Indians were united by a common resolve to build a “Viksit Bharat”.

“However, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a ‘naraz fufa’ over the nation's achievements. I would say that such ‘naraz fufa’ should listen to Bhupen Da’s songs over and over again. Perhaps some good sense will prevail upon them,” Modi said after presenting the maiden Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar.

The Assam government instituted the award to preserve and promote Hazarika’s cultural legacy.

Modi said Hazarika was a great son of Assam and an extraordinary artist whose music continued to live on in the hearts of people. He recalled Hazarika’s timeless words that celebrated Assamese identity as an integral part of Indian pride.