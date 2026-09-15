Bad weather, washed-out bridge push Adi Kailash yatra’s second phase to September 20

DEHRADUN: The second phase of the renowned Adi Kailash pilgrimage in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has been deferred until September 20 after persistent bad weather and road closures disrupted access to the high-altitude shrine, a district administration spokesperson said.

The journey was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi told TNIE that Inner Line Permits for pilgrims travelling to Adi Kailash would now be issued from September 20, subject to conditions on the ground.

“That remains a tentative date,” Joshi said.

“Permits for the second phase will be issued only if the weather improves and the route is found safe for travel.”

The postponement follows fresh damage to the strategically important Dharchula-Gunji road. The Bailey bridge near Kulagarh was washed away for the second time in a fortnight, cutting the principal approach to the upper Himalayan valleys.

“The Border Roads Organisation has begun rebuilding the bridge, while the Army has prepared an alternative route to maintain access to the high-altitude valleys,” Joshi said.

“We will restart the pilgrimage only after receiving a clear indication that both weather and transport conditions are safe.”

An Inner Line Permit, or ILP, is an official travel document allowing Indian citizens to enter or stay for a limited period in designated protected and restricted areas.

The permit requirement applies because the pilgrimage route passes through a sensitive frontier belt close to the India-China border.