Liquor ban, employment rights among 35 bills listed for business in J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR: At least 35 private members bills covering several issues such as seeking a ban on liquor, protection of lands and providing employment rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents have been listed for business in Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Thursday.

Prima facie, the bills include the establishment of a statutory re-integration commission for safe return of migrant workers.

Today is the third sitting of the 10-day autumn session. The session comprises seven sittings in all.

AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed would move a bill seeking to make it obligatory for the Public Men and Public Servants to educate their children in Government educational institutions.

PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz will move a bill to prohibit the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption and manufacture of Alcoholic Drinks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar will also introduce a bill to impose complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.

AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid will move a bill seeking imposition of complete ban on the sale, consumption, storage, and transportation of liquor in Kashmir in recognition of its social, religious, and security sensitivities.

PDP MLA Waheed Para will move a bill to provide for vesting of ownership of State land in long-term occupants, regularization of tourism-related land and other lands in possession, and ensuring transparency and fairness in land ownership transfer in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.