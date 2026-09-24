Liquor ban, employment rights among 35 bills listed for business in J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR: At least 35 private members bills covering several issues such as seeking a ban on liquor, protection of lands and providing employment rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents have been listed for business in Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Thursday.
Prima facie, the bills include the establishment of a statutory re-integration commission for safe return of migrant workers.
Today is the third sitting of the 10-day autumn session. The session comprises seven sittings in all.
AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed would move a bill seeking to make it obligatory for the Public Men and Public Servants to educate their children in Government educational institutions.
PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz will move a bill to prohibit the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption and manufacture of Alcoholic Drinks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar will also introduce a bill to impose complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.
AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid will move a bill seeking imposition of complete ban on the sale, consumption, storage, and transportation of liquor in Kashmir in recognition of its social, religious, and security sensitivities.
PDP MLA Waheed Para will move a bill to provide for vesting of ownership of State land in long-term occupants, regularization of tourism-related land and other lands in possession, and ensuring transparency and fairness in land ownership transfer in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Another PDP MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi would move bill to provide for the establishment of a statutory Re-integration Commission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri Migrants, particularly Kashmiri Pandits; to facilitate reconciliation, social healing, cultural restoration and coexistence through institutional, community-based and rights-oriented mechanisms.
BJP MLA Devinder Kumar Manyal will introduce Bill to provide for the regularization and grant of permanent status to Daily Wagers, Casual Labourers and other similarly placed workers engaged in various Departments of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir since the year 1994 to ensure job security, parity in wages and social security benefits to such workers.
The government has disclosed that there are 1.05 lakh daily wagers and casual workers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat will introduce a Bill to prohibit conversion of Agricultural land for Non-Agricultural purposes.
NC MLA Mubarik Gul would introduce a Bill to provide for the care, protection, dignity and welfare of senior citizens by imposing a legal obligation upon children and legal heirs to maintain and support their parents and senior citizens.
BJP’s R S Pathania will move a Bill to amend the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, in its application to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to provide for automatic revision of minimum wages based on Wholesale Price Index inflation and a spontaneous mechanism for the recategorization of workers' skill levels.
NC MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani will move a bill to provide for protection of land and employment rights of the domiciles of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and to ensure the development without compromising the socio-economic, cultural and demographic interests of its people.
It remains to be seen how many of 35 bills are moved, debated and accepted in the Assembly.