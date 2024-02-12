Forestry students in Karnataka protest demanding full recruitment rights

MADIKERI: The students of Forestry College in Ponnampet hosted a protest demanding 100% recruitment for BSc Forest Graduates in the forest department. The students marched across the town holding placards and submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Ponnampet Taluk Tahashildar.

"The state government has provided 50% reservation for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Zonal Forest Officer in 2003. In 2012, the post of Zonal Forest Officer was increased by 75%. Under the new draft rules proposed in 2018 under the Karnataka Forest Department Services Amendment Rules, the reservation for direct recruitment of BSc Forest Science graduates to the post of Zonal Forest Officer has been reduced from 75% to 50%. The same must be increased to 100%," demanded the students on behalf of the Karnataka Forestry Graduates and Students Associations.

The students have been protesting for the past four days and on Monday, they marched across Ponnampet town limits highlighting their demands. They shed light on the problems faced by the students through street plays at the bus stand. Later, hundreds of students gathered in front of the Ponnampet Taluk Tehsildar's office. Shouting slogans against the government, they urged the authorities to give priority to employing forest graduates in the department posts.

"Despite completing five years of the course through hard work, we are unable to get government postings. It is not right for the government to not take us into account during the employment process. An inevitable situation has arisen where we have to take the path of protest," shared the students.

They appealed to Virajpet Taluk Tahsildar Ramachandra to draw the attention of the government. In the memorandum, the students highlighted the Indian Forest Policy 1988 which states that a B.Sc degree is required for working in technical posts in Indian Forest Service and State Forest Services.

"The Commonwealth report also mentioned that more emphasis should be placed on vocational forestry education as a remedial measure to prevent environmental degradation. The Rio Earth Summit in 1992 also reaffirmed the importance of technical forestry education for scientific forest conservation. Forestry degree aspirants have opted for science subjects in PUC and scored high in the CET exam. Year after year students who have secured the best rank in this exam are choosing a BSc degree with more interest than any other subject. The fact that talented students are entering this field more and more indicates the importance of this degree course. Direct recruitment for the post of Zone 1 Forest Officer has been reduced to 50%. In this way, it is unfair that the government has reduced the reservation for the recruitment of BSc graduates in the forest department," read the memorandum.

The students stressed that the knowledge and field skills of forest science are required while handling the posts of sub-zonal forest officers.

"We have completed the course after spending Rs 6 lakhs. Many graduates who have already completed their B.Sc degree are eligible for forest department posts. However, they are deprived of job opportunities. But in other departments like agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments, only their respective graduates are being directly recruited for the posts in their respective departments. But BSc graduates are not considered 100% for their posts in Forest Department," they shared.

The students urged the government to make B.Sc as the minimum qualification for the posts of Group A, Forest Conservator, Group B and Group C and to provide justice to the B.Sc graduates. They demanded that Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna visit the college to listen to their problems and provide justice.