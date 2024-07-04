Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan till July 18

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till July 18.

All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended today.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.