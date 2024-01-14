Republic Day Parade invite leaves two street vendors thrilled in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lottery ticket vendor from Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, K J Rajendran is on cloud nine after getting chosen to attend the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. “I cannot believe that at the age of 66, I will get to fly for the first time. Moreover, the invite from the Prime Minister of India came as a major surprise,” said Rajendran, who has been selling the tickets on a bicycle for 35 years.