'Thiruvananthapuram is evolving for aged'; Journalist Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar set to return for good

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar, who was based in Chennai for the last seven years, has decided to return to Thiruvananthapuram for good. He had left the state capital in 2016 to be with his only daughter, Bindhu, and her family saying his hometown was not at all geriatric-friendly. Now, however, the state, especially Thiruvananthapuram city, has slowly evolved for people like him in their twilight, the 91-year-old told TNIE.