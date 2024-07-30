Man stuck in slush for hours, houses and bodies washed away: Wayanad turns grim and desolate

A man stuck in slush for hours crying out for help even as rescue teams were wondering how they could make their way to him.
This was one of the many poignant visuals that emerged from the usually picturesque Wayanad that was hit by unprecedented landslides in the early hours on Tuesday.
Hamlets known for their beauty until Monday -- Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha -- painted a picture of gloom after the deadly landslides cut them off from other places and from help.
Close to 50 people were dead and several hundreds were said to be trapped.
Destroyed houses, swollen water bodies and broken branches of uprooted trees dotted the high-range villages.
Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in tree trunks and submerged here and there in many places.
Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction.
Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.
Those engaged in rescue work could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rain. Thankfully, the rain subsided as the day wore on.
As the landslides caused mass uprooting of trees and floodwaters washed away the green patches, the affected villages were left with a desert-like appearance in many places.
With bodies arriving in local hospitals, Deputy Superintendent, Special Branch, PL Shyju told The New Indian Express that close to 50 deaths have been confirmed so far and the toll is likely to go up.
Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing many challenges.
Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.
These devastating landslides are reminiscent of the August 2019 landslide at Puthumala in Wayanad in which an entire village was washed away. But this tragedy might be way grimmer with four villages being involved.
The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.
In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.
"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places," he said.
