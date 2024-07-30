Man stuck in slush for hours, houses and bodies washed away: Wayanad turns grim and desolate

Those engaged in rescue work could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rain. Thankfully, the rain subsided as the day wore on.

As the landslides caused mass uprooting of trees and floodwaters washed away the green patches, the affected villages were left with a desert-like appearance in many places.

With bodies arriving in local hospitals, Deputy Superintendent, Special Branch, PL Shyju told The New Indian Express that close to 50 deaths have been confirmed so far and the toll is likely to go up.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing many challenges.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

These devastating landslides are reminiscent of the August 2019 landslide at Puthumala in Wayanad in which an entire village was washed away. But this tragedy might be way grimmer with four villages being involved.