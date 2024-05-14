Ambulance catches fire in accident; patient charred to death in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A patient charred to death in an accident in Kozhikode city. The accident occurred when the ambulance carrying the patient hit an electric post. The patient in the vehicle was burnt to death.

Sulochana (57), a native of Nadapuram, is identified as the deceased. The tragic incident took place at 3:30 am on Tuesday near Puthiyapalam.

The accident took place while Sulochana was being shifted from Malabar Medical College in Ulliyeri to MIMS Hospital in Govindhapuram for surgery. The fire also spread to a nearby shop at the accident site.

It is reported that the ambulance lost control in heavy rain and rammed into the post. The ambulance employees were transferred to the hospital for further treatment as they had sustained minor injuries.