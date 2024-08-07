Kochi corporation to submit report to Suchitwa Mission

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has decided to submit a report to the Suchitwa Mission for financial assistance for biomining in Brahmapuram. The council held on Tuesday passed the report submitted by the officials to request an amount of Rs 26 crore from the Suchitwa Mission.

According to the field and drone survey by NIT Kozhikode in 2021, Rs 118 crore was required to complete the biomining of 7 lakh tonnes of waste dumped in Brahmapuram. However, it increased to 8.4 lakh tonnes in the measurement held in September 2023, according to the opposition. Therefore, Rs 142 crore will be required for the complete biomining of the legacy waste. “We have already received a grant of Rs 38.70 crore from the Finance Commission. We will be requesting Rs 36 crore from the Suchitwa Mission,” said Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar. The corporation is liable to pay Rs 78 crore. The High Court has asked the state government to submit an affidavit on arranging the amount required for the biomining.

The opposition demanded restrictions to stop bringing legacy waste to the dumping yard. “In two years, there has been an increase in the amount of waste dumped in the area, showing that legacy waste is brought to the site without permission. It should not be allowed,” said Aristotle, the opposition councillor.