Kochi: Death of college lecturer in Airapuram was suicide, say police

KOCHI: The police have found that the death of a college lecturer in Airapuram, near Mazhuvannoor, was a case of suicide. V S Chandralal, aka Liju, 41, was found dead in a field near his home around 5pm on Thursday. His stomach was found torn open, with internal organs exposed.

The police found that he may have inflicted the wounds himself with a knife. Chandralal was a Hindi lecturer at a college in Kakkanad.

“He was in a state of severe depression and had been on leave from the college for two weeks. However, there were no apparent issues in his life,” said Sasi K, a relative of the deceased.

Chandralal had purchased the knife from a nearby shop using an online payment method, he said.

“He had returned from Kannur just two days earlier after attending a function at his wife’s family home,” he added.

A police officer said that Chandralal was suffering from a mental illness.

“He had a history of self-harm and was undergoing treatment for it. However, his relatives were unaware of this,” the officer said.

He had been depressed after his father’s death three months ago.

“We are continuing our investigation to determine if there were any other factors involved in his death,” the police officer added.

Chandralal is survived by his mother, wife and two children.