83-year-old woman falls victim to fraudster posing as military officer in Kochi, loses Rs 1-lakh gold chain

KOCHI: Scamsters seem to be having a field day in the state and the latest victim is an 83-year-old woman from Kanayannoor, Kochi. She fell prey to a fraudster posing as a military officer who promised her Rs 7 lakh under a supposedly special military scheme for widows. He asked her to pay Rs 10,000 as a registration fee. After gaining her trust, the fraudster tactfully stole a gold ornament worth Rs 1 lakh, claiming it was needed to cover the registration fee by pledging it. The Ernakulam Town South Police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint, but the perpetrator remains at large due to his unknown identity.

“The scammer tricked my grandma by pretending to be a distant relative and making false promises, having observed the neighbours beforehand,” said Christon, the elderly woman’s grandson. He explained that the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Thursday when she was returning home after purchasing essentials from a nearby shop.

He approached her as someone familiar, engaging in a casual conversation. To gain her trust, he claimed to be a close family member and the husband of one of her relatives from Perumbavoor, using information he had gathered from their talk. He then hoodwinked her by falsely claiming to be a military officer.