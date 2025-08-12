The curious case of a Fort Kochi road named after moto-racing legend Valentino Rossi

Last weekend, our routine brainstorming over place names for this column threw up quite an amusing contender: Valentino Rossi Road in Fort Kochi.

It got us wondering how this small bylane near the K J Herschel Road - Beach Road stretch got named after the Italian motorcycle racing legend and nine-time Grand Prix world champion.

Our probe starts off with an instant rebuttal. “There’s no road named Valentino Rossi in the area,” says local ward councillor Shyla Thadhevoose. “This is the first time I’m hearing that name, and I’m well aware of all the places here.”

Most local residents echo the same. “I can tell you with absolute certainty that there is no road in this vicinity by that name,” says Manuel, a longtime resident on Beach Road. “I am an autorickshaw driver. I grew up here. I know all the bylanes by heart.”

He, however, does not rule out the possibility of Valentino Rossi Road being an alternative name (possibly even an official entry) for a bylane. “You see, while my name is Manuel, people here know me as Andappan. If you ask for Manuel, even several of my friends wouldn’t know who that is. So it is possible that this Rossi name exists,” he says.

It actually does exist. If not in the physical sphere, then in the digital realm. On Google Maps.

Checking the area on the app on his phone, Shelton C J, another autodriver at the nearby Moolamkuzhi Junction, remarks, “Oh, I know this bylane, but have never heard this name. It leads to a colony… it’s called the Rameshwaram Colony Road.”

Shelton’s friends at the autostand quickly acknowledge: “Oh, that lane….” But none has heard of the Valentino Rossi reference.

Manuel explains that the colony is named after the iconic Rameswaram Mahadeva Temple further down the road to Karuvelipady Junction. “This land, where the road we discussed is located, once belonged to the temple,” he adds.

“When the government acquired land to raise INS Dronacharya in the late 70s, those families who were displaced were given shelter on this temple land. Eventually, it became a colony.”