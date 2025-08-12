The curious case of a Fort Kochi road named after moto-racing legend Valentino Rossi

Last weekend, our routine brainstorming over place names for this column threw up quite an amusing contender: Valentino Rossi Road in Fort Kochi.
It got us wondering how this small bylane near the K J Herschel Road - Beach Road stretch got named after the Italian motorcycle racing legend and nine-time Grand Prix world champion.
Our probe starts off with an instant rebuttal. “There’s no road named Valentino Rossi in the area,” says local ward councillor Shyla Thadhevoose. “This is the first time I’m hearing that name, and I’m well aware of all the places here.”
Most local residents echo the same. “I can tell you with absolute certainty that there is no road in this vicinity by that name,” says Manuel, a longtime resident on Beach Road. “I am an autorickshaw driver. I grew up here. I know all the bylanes by heart.”
He, however, does not rule out the possibility of Valentino Rossi Road being an alternative name (possibly even an official entry) for a bylane. “You see, while my name is Manuel, people here know me as Andappan. If you ask for Manuel, even several of my friends wouldn’t know who that is. So it is possible that this Rossi name exists,” he says.
It actually does exist. If not in the physical sphere, then in the digital realm. On Google Maps.
Checking the area on the app on his phone, Shelton C J, another autodriver at the nearby Moolamkuzhi Junction, remarks, “Oh, I know this bylane, but have never heard this name. It leads to a colony… it’s called the Rameshwaram Colony Road.”
Shelton’s friends at the autostand quickly acknowledge: “Oh, that lane….” But none has heard of the Valentino Rossi reference.
Manuel explains that the colony is named after the iconic Rameswaram Mahadeva Temple further down the road to Karuvelipady Junction. “This land, where the road we discussed is located, once belonged to the temple,” he adds.
“When the government acquired land to raise INS Dronacharya in the late 70s, those families who were displaced were given shelter on this temple land. Eventually, it became a colony.”
The mystery, however, remains: how and why did Google Maps pick the name Valentino Rossi?
“On Google Maps, there are options to suggest changes. It’s there so that we can fix anomalies and fine-tune. All suggestions (most of them constructive and well-intentioned) are reviewed at our end and verified against official or widely used references,” says an engineer at Google, who requests anonymity.
“If it’s an obscure lane, we ask for more proof or reject it. But if enough people send in the same change request, we give them the benefit of the doubt and make the change — unless later requests call for it to be reversed.”
Were there such requests? “There’s a craze for moto-racing here. Numerous races take place here and in Vypeen. This Rossi character is a famous racer, right?” says P J Dasan, secretary of the CPM area committee in Nazareth.
“It’s likely that the boys of the colony ‘tricked’ Google Maps to change the name of the bylane as a tribute to the racer.”
Or, Dasan quips, the name could be a ‘mischievous tribute’ of the roadside romeos to a young woman with a similar name living in the vicinity.
Manuel, now clearly upset, remarks, “If that is indeed the case, it’s improper. Places can’t be named according to their whims and fancies. Doesn’t it need the approval of the authorities concerned?”
Several others, too, share the sentiment. “I am not sure who tagged the road as Valentino Rossi Road on Google Maps, but that’s not the official name,” ward councillor Shyla states categorically.
Now that the matter is before Google and several authorities in the region, too, have been notified of this error, it’s likely the name will be corrected shortly. But for the time being, the Valentino Rossi name remains.
With inputs from Kevin Reji T